Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Announces Addition of Paul Gruner to Its Board of Directors

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Gruner as an independent, non-executive director of the Company, effective February 28, 2025.

Mr. Paul Gruner is a seasoned leader in Indigenous business, bringing extensive experience in economic development across multiple regions. He has held key executive roles, including CEO of Det'on Cho Management LP, which supports the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories, and CEO of the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation, serving the Tahltan Nation. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Tli?cho Investment Corporation, driving economic growth for the Tli?cho First Nation.

With a strong background in strategic leadership, Mr. Gruner has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business development, strategic partnerships, financial management, project management, corporate governance, contract negotiations, and capacity building. His work has been instrumental in creating employment opportunities for Indigenous citizens and advancing environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives.

Beyond his executive roles, Mr. Gruner has contributed to numerous boards, including the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Under his leadership, the corporations he has guided have received multiple prestigious awards, including Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture, Economic Leadership of the Year - NWT (Chamber of Mines), Indigenomics 10 to Watch List, Indigenous Business of the Year - NWT, BC YK (AIIC), and recognition among the Top 500 Business Leaders in BC (BIV BC500).

In connection with Mr. Gruner's appointment, the Company also announces that David Loretto is stepping down as President and a director of the Company. Dustin Perry, CEO will assume the role of President. The board of directors of the Company now consists of Dusin Perry, Richard Trotman, Chris Beltgens, Giuseppe (Pino) Perone, and Paul Gruner.

Dustin Perry, CEO and President, stated "I am very pleased to have Paul joining our board as he shares a similar level of energy and drive to deliver value for both shareholders and stakeholders. Paul brings Kingfisher a wealth of experience within the Golden Triangle, where he recently headed the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation. His local knowledge and contacts will help support Kingfisher going forward with our goal of building a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with our stakeholders. Mr. Perry also noted, "David and I co-founded Kingfisher in 2019. On behalf of the Company, I would like to sincerely thank him for his contributions, which helped get Kingfisher off the ground. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Paul Gruner, director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honoured to join Kingfisher's board at such a pivotal and exciting time for the Company. With its exceptional portfolio of projects, Kingfisher is uniquely positioned in British Columbia's renowned Golden Triangle region. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the Company's growth and success. Alongside the board and leadership team, I am committed to driving innovation, shaping business strategy, and maximizing value for shareholders."

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 56,455,144 shares outstanding.

