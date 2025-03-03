TOKYO, Mar 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOPPAN Inc. and NTT DOCOMO, Inc. announced today that they have signed a basic agreement that will allow them to jointly develop groundbreaking communication services for the forthcoming 6G era.TOPPAN is drawing on its expertise in information processing and computer graphics to deliver a wide variety of metaverse services. Concurrently, DOCOMO is spearheading development of next-generation communication technologies with its FEEL TECH platform, designed to extend human sensory experiences through networks, offering entirely new value for the 6G era.Under the terms of this agreement, TOPPAN will integrate its metaverse and advanced expression capabilities with DOCOMO's FEEL TECH platform. The two companies will subsequently collaborate in the development and provision of services in the fields of education, skill transmission, and online shopping.The first step in the process will be the integration of FEEL TECH with TOPPAN's metaverse app Metapa, which features educational content for museums designed for interactive learning. Development discussions will commence in April 2025. By incorporating FEEL TECH's sensory sharing capabilities into Metapa, both companies aim to develop next-generation content that will allow users to experience the texture of materials and tactile sensations of artists, enhancing art education through direct interaction.Going forward, TOPPAN and DOCOMO will remain dedicated to advancing efforts to deliver next-generation services that surprise and delight customers, using FEEL TECH.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.