

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NTT,Inc reported that first quarter profit attributable to NTT was 259.71 billion yen, down 5.3% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 3.14 yen compared to 3.26 yen. Operating revenues were 3.26 trillion yen, up 0.7%.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to NTT of 1.04 trillion yen, basic earnings per share of 12.60 yen, and operating revenues of 14.19 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News