

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc., (TPX.F) a provider of printing and information technology solutions, Friday reported net profit of 9.370 billion yen or 32.41 yen per basic share for the first quarter, lower than 9.840 billion yen or 31.48 yen basic share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, non-GAAP profit increased 16.8% to 9.352 billion yen from 8.006 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating profit increased 20.1% to 13.541 billion yen from 11.273 billion yen last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was 16.189 billion yen, up 15.3% year-on-year.



Net sales declined 1.3% to 397.561 billion yen from 402.851 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net sales to increase 9.3% year-on-year to 1,880 billion yen. Net income is expected to decline 27.9% to 65 billion yen and earnings per basic share is expected at 230.40 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News