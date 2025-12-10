

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN, a subsidiary of TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F), and Tekscend Photomask Corp. will join at SEMICON Japan 2025, showcasing semiconductor photomasks, advanced semiconductor packaging utilizing large glass panels, and FC-BGA substrates supporting high-performance semiconductors. It will be held from December 17 through 19 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center.



TOPPAN is working to expand production capacity for Flip Chip-Ball Grid Array substrates and develop advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. TOPPAN's electronics business is targeting sustainable growth centered on semiconductor packaging.



