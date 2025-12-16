Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857049 | ISIN: JP3629000005 | Ticker-Symbol: TPX
Tradegate
15.12.25 | 15:09
26,800 Euro
+0,75 % +0,200
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPPAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPPAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,40009:25
26,00026,20009:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOPPAN
TOPPAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOPPAN HOLDINGS INC26,800+0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.