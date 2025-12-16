

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Inc., a unit of TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F), on Tuesday said it will install a pilot line for research and development of advanced semiconductor packaging at its Ishikawa Plant in Japan, with commissioning targeted for July 2026.



Development of organic redistribution layer (RDL) interposers on the pilot line has been selected for a New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)-subsidized R&D project under Japan's post-5G infrastructure program.



Rising demand for advanced chips used in AI and autonomous driving is accelerating adoption of chiplet architectures that rely on interposers, with scaling constraints in predominantly used silicon interposers prompting a shift toward large glass substrates.



Using the pilot line, TOPPAN will verify technologies for future mass production through R&D on glass interposers, glass cores and organic RDL interposers. The NEDO-selected project aims to achieve both low power consumption and high-capacity data transfer through the development of submicron interconnect fabrication technologies.



TOPPAN will conduct the R&D in collaboration with Osaka Metropolitan University, Toyama Prefectural University, Shinshu University, the Institute of Science Tokyo and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, while also working with customers to accelerate commercialization and talent development.



