4C Group AB: 4C Strategies Appoints Mattias Altin as Chief Technology Officer

4C Strategies is pleased to announce the appointment of Mattias Altin as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will assume his role on March 3, 2025, and will be part of the executive leadership team.

This appointment marks a key milestone in 4C Strategies' ongoing technological transformation and strategic focus on software and product development. At a time of increasing global uncertainty and complex risk landscapes, 4C Strategies plays a critical role in strengthening organizational readiness and resilience through innovative technology solutions.

Mattias Altin brings extensive experience in technology and product development, having held leadership positions at leading technology firms such as Spotify and Klarna. In addition, he has a military background and remains actively engaged with the Swedish Armed Forces. His expertise in developing scalable, cutting-edge technologies and leading high-performing technology teams makes him well-suited to drive 4C Strategies' technological vision forward.

"I am delighted to welcome Mattias to 4C Strategies. His combination of technical expertise, leadership, and deep understanding of both the commercial and mission-critical domains will be instrumental to our continued success. By strengthening our technological capabilities and advancing product development, we are laying the foundation for accelerated growth and an even greater contribution to global resilience," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Strategies.

Mattias Altin will assume his new role on March 3, 2025.

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Austrailia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com