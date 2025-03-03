Robit Oyj: Robit Plc Streamlines Management Organisation And Renews Management Team

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2025 AT 9.00

ROBIT PLC STREAMLINES MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION AND RENEWS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Robit Plc streamlines its organisation structure and renews Management Team to accelerate the group's growth.

Ville Iljanko, who previously held the position of VP Distributor Sales, will now focus on leading the group's most significant market area in his new role as VP, Sales Area EMEA. He will no longer be a member of the Management Team.

The new Management Team will consist of the following members:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

Jorge Leal, VP Top Hammer

Perttu Aho, VP Down the Hole

Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical

Ville Peltonen*, Group CFO

Pia Mutanen, Group HR Director

*As previously announced, Ville Peltonen will leave Robit by August 2025 at the latest

The changes take effect today, on 3 March 2025.

