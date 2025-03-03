Robit Oyj: Robit Plc Streamlines Management Organisation And Renews Management Team

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2025 AT 9.00
ROBIT PLC STREAMLINES MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION AND RENEWS MANAGEMENT TEAM
Robit Plc streamlines its organisation structure and renews Management Team to accelerate the group's growth.
Ville Iljanko, who previously held the position of VP Distributor Sales, will now focus on leading the group's most significant market area in his new role as VP, Sales Area EMEA. He will no longer be a member of the Management Team.
The new Management Team will consist of the following members:
- Arto Halonen, Group CEO
- Jorge Leal, VP Top Hammer
- Perttu Aho, VP Down the Hole
- Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical
- Ville Peltonen*, Group CFO
- Pia Mutanen, Group HR Director
*As previously announced, Ville Peltonen will leave Robit by August 2025 at the latest
The changes take effect today, on 3 March 2025.
Arto Halonen, Group CEO, Robit Plc, tel. +358 40 028 0717, email: arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in seven countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.