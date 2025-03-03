TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Outlines ~12 km Structural Corridor of Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets, Toodoggone

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report identification of a ~12 kilometre ("km") structural corridor of copper-gold porphyry targets within its 100% owned Greater Shasta-Newberry and Baker Complex mineral claims. Re-interpreted geophysical data, supported by sediment, rock and soil sampling and geologic information, is suggestive of a series of potential copper-gold ("Cu-Au") porphyry systems covering ~12 kilometres of strike that merit systematic exploration (Figure 1).Evaluation of these targets will be part of TDG's planned and fully funded 2025 exploration program.

There will be in a live webinar at 10:00 am pacific time on March 12, 2025, to present the information contained within this news release. Click here to signup for the webinar which is hosted by 6ix.

Greater Shasta-Newberry & Baker Complex

TDG's Greater Shasta-Newberry project is located adjacent to the recently announced AuRORA1 gold-rich copper porphyry discovery by Freeport McMoRan Inc. and Amarc Resources Limited ("Freeport-Amarc") (news release Jan 17, 2025). Greater Shasta-Newberry and the Baker Complex cover ~60 sq.km and encompass TDG's mineral resource2 at the former producing gold-silver Shasta mine (news release Jan 08, 2025) and the former high-grade gold-silver-copper underground mine at Baker. The Greater Shasta-Newberry and Baker Complex areas share a number of similarities3 with the AuRORA1 deposit.

Figure 1 - Magnetic anomalies (RTP displayed) associated with low resistivity (ZTEM) along a 12 km structural corridor

Targeting Techniques

Successful targeting for porphyry-style mineralization at AuRORA1 appears to be based on identifying major structural and geological controls and applying geophysical techniques that characterize (i) magnetite-rich portions of mineralized intrusive systems, (ii) conductive zones associated with networks of sulphides that could be indicative of mineralized areas with high vein densities, and (iii) high chargeability anomalies. Applying this approach to TDG's properties using the currently available geophysics has identified multiple, discrete, coincident high-magnetic and low-resistivity anomalies (Figure 1). One of the key tools used in defining AuRORA1 appears to have been Induced Polarization ("IP) geophysics, which has never been completed on these newly identified targets and will be an important step to finalise drill placement on TDG's high priority targets.

Technical Support

TDG is pleased to announce that it has retained Jeff Kyba, P.Geo, consulting geologist, to assist with its exploration targeting in 2025. Jeff Kyba was co-author in defining the 'Red Line' in BC's 'Golden Triangle,' NW British Columbia - a stratigraphic unconformity located within 2 km of nearly all major deposits in the Stikine Terrane separating the Lower Hazelton (Jurassic) and Upper Stuhini (Triassic) Groups of rocks. The Toodoggone District is also part of the Stikine Terrane and the analogue of the 'Red Line' in this area is the unconformity between the Lower Hazelton (Jurassic) and Upper Takla (Triassic) Groups of rocks.

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "We have begun an iterative process to understand the controls on the AuRORA1 mineralization and how these might have implications for Greater Shasta-Newberry, and potentially parts of a larger system extending over ~12km. The AuRORA1 discovery is in the same regional corridor as our Trident target (news release Mar 07, 2024) and AuRORA1 has improved our understanding of potential controls on mineralization in the area. We are looking forward to mobilizing at the earliest opportunity, so we can begin the evaluation of this trend on TDG's properties.

TDG is also pleased to welcome Jeff Kyba to the team. His work with the Kyba-Nelson 'Red Line' and understanding geological conditions for favourable mineralization will be important as we explore across our Toodoggone portfolio."

Importance of the 'Red Line'

The Kyba-Nelson 'Red Line' (2014†) is a recognized structural and stratigraphic boundary in British Columbia's 'Golden Triangle' and Toodoggone District. This horizon marks a major geological unconformity and structural weakness zone associated with significant porphyry and epithermal mineralization. Many world-class deposits1 (KSM, Red Chris, Brucejack, Kemess) and significant deposits/prospects1 (Baker, Shasta, Lawyers, Pine, AuRORA) are located within 2 km of this exposed contact. Nearly the entirety of the Baker Complex, Greater Shasta-Newberry and the intervening ground are all within 2 km of the historically mapped 'Red Line' (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - The Kyba-Nelson 'Red Line' with the hatched area defining within 2 km of the 'Red Line'

Geophysics

The Baker Complex and Greater Shasta-Newberry area exhibit multiple, coincident overlapping geophysical signatures with similarities to the AuRORA1 discovery and may be part of a larger porphyry system. The geophysical inventory of studies completed (wholly or partially) currently includes:

Magnetotellurics ("MT") completed by Amarc-Freeport in 2023 which covers AuRORA 1 and a portion of the boundary with Greater Shasta-Newberry

Airborne magnetics, radiometric and Z-Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") surveys by Sable Resources Limited in 2017 across the Baker Complex, Greater Shasta-Newberry and AuRORA 1

Ground magnetics and Very Low Frequency Electromagnetics ("VLF") surveys across Greater Shasta completed by TDG in 2021-2023 targeting shallow, epithermal gold-silver mineralization (news release Oct 17, 2022)

Historical limited ground magnetics and VLF surveys 4 on one of the prospects

Historical regional scale airborne magnetic and gravity surveys4 (focused on the Spur target)

To date, eight geophysical targets have been upgraded as high-priority areas of interest (Figure 1) that demonstrate a 'magnetic high' core (ie. magnetic anomaly) with an associated low resistivity (ZTEM) zone. Ground geophysical data collected by TDG and airborne data by previous operators has now been sent to a specialty geophysical firm for reprocessing and reinterpretation in the context of porphyry exploration and the recent AuRORA1 discovery. Additional targets across the Baker Complex are being re-evaluated and may be added to the target list in due course.

Figure 3 - Important Structural Domains in the Greater Shasta-Newberry vicinity

Structure

A detailed structural review is underway utilizing historical geological studies and modern geophysical (2D and 3D) datasets to better understand and define structural domains. In the Toodoggone District, two structural fabrics potentially control porphyry and epithermal mineralization. Northwest parallel trending faults, structures and lineaments appear to serve as a major control on the mines, deposits and prospects from Kemess1 (in the southeast) through Pine1, Shasta, Baker, Lawyers1, and Ranch1 (in the northwest). These parallel northwest trending structures create 'corridors' of highly prospective areas for significant mineralization (Figures 1 & 2).

A second fabric in the east-northeast direction appears to control clustering of areas of mineralization. This is demonstrated at Kemess North1, which also includes Nugget1, Kemess Underground1, Kemess Offset1 and Kemess East1 deposits - all aligned along an east-northeast fabric. TDG's past producing high-grade Baker mine and associated unmined prospects are aligned along a prominent east-northeast trend and past production had Cu enrichment. The Greater Shasta-Newberry and AuRORA1 area appears to show similar controls (Figure 3 above).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

† Nelson, J., Kyba, J., 2014. Structural and stratigraphic control of porphyry and related mineralization in the Treaty Creek Glacier - KSM - Brucejack - Stewart trend of western Stikinia. Geological Fieldwork 2013, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2014-1, pp. 111-140.

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results or mineral occurrences on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this news release is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21st, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled "2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit" (the "2025 Technical Report") prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedar.com.

3Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

4Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by TDG's qualified person (QP). TDG's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets. In January 2025, TDG identified an additional porphyry copper +/- molybdenum target at Erebus located within the Bot project (news release Jan 17, 2025). In February 2025, TDG completed the Sofia acquisition, which includes porphyry copper +/- molybdenum +/- gold targets (ARIS Report 41231).

TDG's other projects include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate2 for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

