TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Provides Toodoggone Exploration Update - Additional Drill Rig Mobilized

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide an update regarding its fully funded, ongoing discovery-focused exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") project which is located immediately adjacent to the Freeport McMoran-Amarc Resources' ("Freeport-Amarc") AuRORA1 gold-rich copper discovery in the evolving Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.

Additional Drill Rig Mobilized to Project

TDG has mobilized a second drill to site to accelerate drill testing of the newly developed exploration targets. These targets are defined by integrating geochemical and geological data, alteration mapping, structural analysis and geophysical targets generated from the ongoing 2025 Induced Polarization ("IP"), surveys. The second rig is expected to commence drilling by the end of the week. Both drill rigs will be operating in the vicinity of the TDG's AuWEST target which is located directly west of the 2024 Freeport-Amarc Aurora1 copper-gold-silver ("Cu-Au-Ag") discovery. Proposed drill locations will be results driven and are subject to change. (Figure 1).

Figure 1 -Proposed drill pad locations and IP anomalies in relation to GSN-AuRORA1.

Current Drilling Status

One near vertically oriented drill hole has been completed to date with a final depth of 645 metres. Designed to confirm the projected extension of the Freeport-Amarc AURORA1 mineralization, onto TDG's GSN property, and to evaluate a broad Au-in-soil geochemical anomaly (coincident with the IP response) west of the property boundary. Drill core samples from this first hole are currently being expedited to the assay laboratory for analysis and results will be released when appropriate.

2025 Phase I Drilling Discussion

The 2025 IP survey, and corroborated by airborne and ground magnetics data, has outlined an upper and lower geophysical feature with a signature that appears to share characteristics with the AuRORA1 Cu-Au-Ag discovery, with the upper anomaly lying at a similar elevation to AuRORA1. Drilling will be performed on spacings approximately 100 metres between drill holes in order to efficiently define the scale of the potential mineralization. Drill step-out spacing is subject to geological interpretation, and subject to future refinement.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

Notes

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets.

TDG's other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. ("Anyox", news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine - all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC's Golden Triangle. Exploration at Anyox will commence in the second half of 2025 and gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "represent", "appropriate", "appears", "focus", "anticipate", "accelerate", "efficient", "immediate", "coincident", "characteristics", "design", "expedite", "potential", "corroborate", "outline", "extension", "approximate", "projected", "associate", "expect" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to TDG tenure; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions based on adjacent properties have relevance to TDG's tenure; whether geophysical anomalies (including chargeability anomalies) and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions located on TDG's properties represent epithermal and/or porphyry-style mineralization and, if so, whether such mineralization has economic potential; whether the planned drill spacing is appropriate and will sufficiently define any further mineralization identified; whether the recently completed drill hole and subsequent holes have or will intercept mineralization of economic interest, once assays are received; whether or not TDG's exploration is fully funded; whether the results of such surveys will provide a better understanding of the geology and any mineralization; whether or not the results of such surveys will lead to drill target generation; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities; the actual timing of current and planned exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; whether exploration at the Anyox property will result in any exploration targets of merit; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tdg-provides-toodoggone-exploration-update-additional-drill-rig-mobilized-1057105