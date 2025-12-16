TDG Gold Corp: TDG Gold Delivers Transformational 2025 and Advances 2026 Growth Strategy with a Strong Treasury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a year-end corporate update highlighting a year of significant operational, financial, and exploration achievements in 2025, while outlining a focused and well-funded strategy for continued growth in 2026.

During 2025, TDG delivered a series of transformational milestones that materially advanced the Company's scale, asset quality, and market profile. These achievements were driven by the successful discovery at Aurora West, the strategic acquisition of the Anyox Copper Project, and disciplined capital deployment across its portfolio of gold and copper assets.

2025 Highlights: Discovery, Scale, and Accretive Growth

2025 marked a defining year for TDG, underscored by a more than 600% year-over-year appreciation in share price, reflecting growing investor recognition of the Company's organically driven exploration success and expanding asset base.

The year was anchored by the Aurora West discovery, where the Company's inaugural drill hole-announced in September 2025 (news release Sept 02, 2025)-identified gold-silver-copper ("Au-Ag-Cu") mineralization on TDG's 100% owned tenure that is interpreted to be part of a broader mineralized system referred to as the Aurora Complex1,2 (Figure 1). The Aurora Complex1,2 refers to a geological interpretation of a broader mineralized system encompassing Freeport-Amarc's AuRORA2 discovery and TDG's Aurora West discovery, based on available geological and drilling information.

Phase I drilling rapidly outlined over 600 metres ("m") of continuous, high-tenor gold-copper mineralization, with the system remaining open in multiple directions. These results highlight the early-stage nature and significant upside potential of the Aurora Complex1,2-

In June 2025, TDG completed the amalgamation with Anyox Copper Ltd., concurrent with a C$28.75 million bought-deal financing, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet and portfolio. The acquisition of the Anyox Project provides shareholders with exposure to a historically high-grade, past-producing copper district that has seen limited modern exploration since operations ceased in 1936, representing a compelling opportunity for new discovery.

Operationally, TDG executed an aggressive exploration campaign during the second half of 2025, with up to five drill rigs operating concurrently across Aurora West and Anyox. The Company expects to enter 2026 with a treasury exceeding C$20 million, providing flexibility to advance multiple high-impact programs without near-term dilution.

Aurora West: Proof of Concept and Platform for Expansion

The 2025 Phase I drill program at Aurora West delivered a rapid proof-of-concept, confirming a meaningful extension of the AuRORA2 Au-Ag-Cu mineralized system onto TDG's ground through an accelerated and capital-efficient exploration approach. To date, drilling by TDG has outlined an approximately 600 m long extension of the Aurora Complex1,2 immediately adjacent to the property boundary. This milestone was achieved with 22 drill holes totalling ~14,400 metres, of which 9 holes have been publicly disclosed to date.

Recently reported drilling at the Aurora Complex1,2 by the Freeport-AMARC joint venture has outlined a significant northward extension approaching the Company's property boundary. Of particular importance, drill hole JP251092 returned an exceptional intercept of 1.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au, 0.27% Cu, and 1.6 g/t Ag over 201.0 me. This intersection lies just 200 m south of the Company's tenure, highlighting a compelling, untested expansion target with strong discovery potential (Figure 2).

Remaining analytical results are expected to be released in batches throughout early Q1 2026, providing a steady flow of news and additional insight into the scale and continuity of mineralization. Figure 1 presents the Phase I drilling progress. Drilling is currently paused for the Holiday Season and is expected to resume in January.

Shasta - Strategic Growth Plan For 2026

With Phase I drilling at Aurora West transitioning to a planned winter shutdown, drilling is scheduled to resume in January 2026, with lower-elevation work prioritized through the first half of the year due to seasonal and safety considerations.

During this period, TDG will accelerate growth at Shasta (Figure 3), a key component of the Company's development strategy and a near-term, capital-efficient opportunity to expand resources within the Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") Project. The GSN area hosts numerous untested near-surface targets within an established epithermal Au-Ag system located approximately one kilometre ("km") west of the Aurora Complex1,2-

The Shasta Deposit currently hosts a pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate5 ("MRE") comprising Indicated resources of 515.8 thousand ounces ("koz") gold equivalent ("AuEq") at an average grade of 1.35 g/t AuEq and Inferred resources of 505.5 koz AuEq at an average grade of 1.04 g/t AuEq, reported at a 0.40 g/t AuEq cut-off grade and to a maximum depth of approximately 140 m (with grades for individual metals disclosed in the supporting tables of the Company's January 8, 2025 news release).

Anyox Project: Unlocking an Historic Copper District with Modern Technology

At Anyox, 2025 work focused on the Hidden Creek Mine, the cornerstone of the Project and a past-producing, high-grade copper operation that produced from 1914 to 1935. Mining ceased during the Great Depression due to economic conditions rather than depletion of mineralization3-

In Q3 2025, TDG completed a next-generation, deep-penetrating surface geophysical survey, marking the first modern subsurface deep investigation below the historical mine workings. The survey identified new, highly conductive anomalies at depth within the Hidden Creek footprint.

To refine these targets, TDG utilized two drill rigs in Q4 2025 to extend three drill holes from the 2024 program, repurposing them as downhole geophysical platforms. This work significantly improved resolution and resulted in the identification of additional targets, most notably below the lowest historical mine levels-an area that has never been drill tested.

Drilling of these high-priority targets is scheduled to commence in January 2026, with an initial, results-driven program of approximately 3,000 m designed to test the potential for a new copper discovery beneath the historic mine.

Positioned for a Catalyst-Rich 2026

With multiple discoveries underway, two district-scale projects advancing in parallel, and a strong treasury, TDG enters 2026 positioned for sustained, exploration-led value creation. The Company's strategy remains focused on disciplined capital deployment, systematic exploration, and unlocking the full potential of its gold and copper focused portfolio.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Notes

1 Aurora Complex: The Aurora Complex is a geological term used to describe a broader mineralized system observed across multiple claim groups, including claims not owned by the Company.

2 Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

3 Historical Data: This presentation includes historical information that has been reviewed by the QP. The review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this presentation. The reader is encouraged to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

4 Aurora/Aurora West Zone Mineralization Isoshell- The isoshell is calculated using data derived from length weighted composites from TDG (news releases Sept 02, Oct 15 and Nov 26, 2025) and Amarc Resourcesa,b,c,d,e utilizing a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade to generate an implicit model using radial basis function ("RBF") interpolation methodology. This creates a very smooth, highly localised 3D interpretive model that is controlled by nearby data and has limited influence at long distance. This model does not account for geological constraints

5 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this presentation is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21st, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled "2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit" (the "2025 Technical Report") prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.40 g/t AuEq cut-off. AuEq is calculated using US$1,750/oz Au, US$21/oz Ag, and metallurgical recoveries of 93% Au and 85% Ag, using the formula: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.0123) The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedar.com.

aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces New High Grade "AuRORA" Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 17, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

bAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

cAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces More Drill Results from Aurora and Three Emerging Copper-Gold Systems, in Collaboration with Freeport at the JOY district, Feb 28, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

dAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue to Expand High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Nov 3, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

eAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue Expanding High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Dec 10, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the recent gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG also identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) copper-gold porphyry targets.

TDG's other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible and, combined, have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. ("Anyox", news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine - all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC's Golden Triangle. Anyox gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.

TDG is well-funded with the priority exploration focus in 2025 to test for potential extensions of AuRORA1-style mineralization onto TDG's 100%-owned GSN project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "extend", "appropriate", "deliver", "anticipate", "significant", "priority", "establish", "near", "major", "demonstrate", "continuity", "achievement", "well-funded", "expand", "open", "transform", "provide", "accelerate", "define", "discovery", "discipline", "reflect", "success", "rapid", "potential", "exposure", "limited", "execute", "aggressive", "expect", "advance", "high-impact", "exceptional", "compelling", "strong", "discovery", "insight", "expect", "support", "strategic", "objective", "advance", "high-grade", "identify", "anomaly", "significant", "discovery", "unlock", "confirm", "meaningful", and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to TDG tenure for any appreciable distance; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions based on adjacent properties have relevance to TDG's tenure; whether the Aurora Complex mineralization is open along strike and/or dip and/or laterally in any direction and whether the mineralization will subsequently be demonstrated to be of economic interest; whether the planned drill spacing is appropriate and will sufficiently define any further mineralization identified to standards required to define mineral resources, once all assays are received; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including whether the exploration program will be extended through some or all of the winter; the interpretation that Greater Shasta-Newberry Target Area represents a larger mineralized system encompassing several target zones; the potential for extensions to the Shasta Deposit becoming mineral resources; the actual timing of current and planned exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined- the uncertainty that the modelled geophysical anomalies at Anyox will develop into targets of merit; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered at Anyox will demonstrate to be of economic interest; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





Figure 1: Aurora Complex1,2 Drill Hole Location Map.





Figure 2: Aurora Complex1,2 Plan (left side of image) and section (right side of image) through JP25-1091,a-







Figure 3: Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") Area Plan Map.

