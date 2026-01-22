TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG approved the grant of a total of 400,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.92, to vest as to 25% immediately upon grant and 25% each year thereafter, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

