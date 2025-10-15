TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Intersects 164 m grading 1.04 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu at Aurora West, Toodoggone

Including 1.7 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu over 67 m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report additional assay results from its fully funded Phase I exploratory drilling program at the Aurora West target within TDG's Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") project. The ongoing Phase I exploratory program now involves three drill rigs on the Company's 100% owned flagship GSN Project in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia. Additional drilling results will be disclosed in batches of successive drill holes as assays become available.

Phase I Drilling Highlights:

TDG25-002: 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 2.0 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.24% copper ("Cu") over 164.0 metres ("m") including 1.73 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu over 67.0 m

TDG25-003: 1.13 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu over 60.1 m

TDG25-005: 0.76 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu over 92.9 m

TDG25-007: 0.84 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu over 64.0 m

Initial Phase I Drill Holes Begin Expanding Aurora West Mineralization

The Company's previously reported proof of concept Phase I drill hole TDG25-001 (news release Sept 02, 2025) successfully demonstrated that Amarc/Freeport's AuRORA1 Cu-Au-Ag Zone extends onto the Company's tenure. Hole TDG25-001 delivered an impressive intersection grading 1.23 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu over 240.6 m.

Building upon the results from TDG25-001, recently completed 2025 Phase I drill hole TDG-25-002 intersected 1.02 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu over 164.0 m, including a higher-grade sub-interval averaging 1.73 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu over 67.0 m, demonstrating that the Aurora West mineralization extends up dip and south of TDG25-001. This new extension begins at a vertical depth of 175 metres below surface and remains open to further expansion (Figure 1 & 2).

Fletcher Morgan, CEO of TDG remarks, "These initial, widely spaced and broadly mineralized intercepts of the Phase I program are suggestive of a larger mineralized system than was initially anticipated. Our success thus far in the 2025 program has warranted the addition of a third drill rig to hasten the exploration of Aurora West. Given our solid treasury, and fully winterized camp, we are also contemplating extending the Phase I drilling program through the winter months and into the 2026 exploration season. The longer Program will accelerate our development of this constantly evolving discovery and may provide year-round news flow."

Aurora West Outlined Over 450 Metres Down Dip

Additionally, two new intercepts of Cu-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.76 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu over 92.9 metres and 0.95 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu over 53.2 m have been defined by drill hole TDG25-005, which has also extended the AuWest discovery north and down dip of TDG25-001 (Figure 2).The two intersections in TDG25-005 are separate monzonite porphyry intrusive dikes.

Further downdip and to the north, at a vertical depth of 440 metres below surface, Phase I drill hole TDG25-007 extended the Aurora West Zone with multiple intersections: 0.84 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu over 64.0 m, 0.48 g/t Au, 0.8 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu over 27.0 m, 0.87 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu over 19.0 m and 0.59 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu over 19.0 metres.

Figure 1: Long section (N-S) of drill holes in this release. [For section line see Figure 2]

Tests of the western strike extension of the Aurora West mineralization resulted in broad mineralized interval composites 0.60 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu over 164.4 m and 0.33 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu over 126.1 m in drill holes TDG25-003 and TDG25-004 respectively. Higher grade sub-intervals were intersected at depth by TDG25-003: 1.13 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu over 60.1 m and TDG25-004: 0.88 g/t Au, 4.5 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu over 25.6 metres.

Table 1: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Assay2 Composites [see Table 2 for drill hole particulars]

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) TDG25-002 186.0 350.0 164.0 1.02 2.0 0.24 Incl. 261.0 328.0 67.0 1.73 2.6 0.32 TDG25-003 416.7 581.1 164.4 0.60 1.3 0.18 Incl. 521.0 581.1 60.1 1.13 2.6 0.30 TDG25-004 435.7 562.1 126.4 0.33 1.7 0.15 Incl. 535.1 562.1 27.0 0.85 4.7 0.37 TDG25-005 271.0 363.9 92.9 0.76 2.0 0.23 and 391.8 445.0 53.2 0.95 2.5 0.20 TDG25-006 Assays Pending TDG25-007 505.0 569.0 64.0 0.84 1.1 0.33 and 593.0 620.0 27.0 0.48 0.8 0.18 and 641.0 658.0 19.0 0.87 1.5 0.22 and 674.0 693.0 19.0 0.59 1.8 0.25

* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.

** Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.

*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu & to one decimal place for Ag.

**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.

Figure 2: Plan Map of the Aurora West Target Area. [White AuRORA1 Au-Ag-Cu Zone modeled from Amarc Resources public disclosuresa,b,c]

Table 2: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Drill Hole Particulars

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (mASL) Final Depth (m) Azimuth (?) Dip (?) TDG25-002 622,404 6,347,955 1,449 586.5 180 -70 TDG25-003 622,404 6,348,097 1,414 671.0 270 -80 TDG25-004 622,404 6,347,955 1,449 624.0 300 -75 TDG25-005 622,408 6,348,100 1,414 568.0 180 -80 TDG25-006 622,250 6,348,050 1,418 648.7 270 -85 TDG25-007 622,405 6,348,100 1,414 763.5 340 -80

Collar coordinates are provided in UTM NAD83 Zn:9N. Elevations are quoted as metres above sea level (mASL).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Protocols

Samples for the GSN 2025 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a Bureau Veritas ("BV") laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence at regular intervals. The 2025 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core or NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the BV website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3: Au, Ag and Cu Analytical Methods.

Drill hole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Cu In This Release PRP90-250 FA430 MA200 MA200

Quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QA/QC program is underway by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QA/QC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were analyzed in the batch with the failed QA/QC sample are re-analyzed.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the GSN Project are administered by the Company's Vice President Exploration Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Notes

1 Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2 Preliminary Assay Results: The data reported herein are considered preliminary, as the full set of assay results for the 2025 program has not yet been received. While the Company's QA/QC protocols (including the insertion of blanks, CRMs, and duplicates) have been applied, the current dataset is not sufficient to fully assess laboratory performance across the entire program. As additional assay results are returned and incorporated, the Company will provide an updated assessment of QA/QC performance to ensure data integrity and reliability.

aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

bAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces New High Grade "AuRORA" Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 17, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

cAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces More Drill Results from Aurora and Three Emerging Copper-Gold Systems, in Collaboration with Freeport at the JOY district, Feb 28, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the recent gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG also identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) copper-gold porphyry targets.

TDG's other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible and, combined, have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. ("Anyox", news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine - all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC's Golden Triangle. Anyox gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.

TDG is well-funded with the priority exploration focus in 2025 to test for potential extensions of AuRORA1-style mineralization onto TDG's 100%-owned GSN project.

