TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Intersects High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at AuWEST, Toodoggone

First Drillhole Returns 100.0 m of 2.24 g/t Gold & 0.38% Copper Within 240.6 m of 1.23 g/t Gold & 0.23% Copper

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report preliminary2 assays from the first drillhole completed at the AuWEST target within the Company's 100% owned Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") project located in the evolving Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia. Drillhole TDG25-001 was drilled near-vertical and within 20 metres ("m") of the boundary with Freeport McMoRan-Amarc Resources' ("FMAR") AuRORA1 gold-rich copper porphyry-style discovery.

Highlights:

TDG25-001 intersected 100.0 m grading 2.24 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.38 % copper ("Cu") from 308.0 m depth, contained within a broader 240.6 m zone grading 1.23 g/t Au and 0.23 % Cu ( Table 1 for drill results summary; Figures 1a-c for Core Images).

Four additional diamond drillholes completed (Figures 2-4) : TDG25-002 to 585.0 m downhole depth, TDG25-003 to 671.0 m downhole depth, TDG 25-004 to 625.0 m downhole depth, TDG25-005 to 568.0 m all with assays pending.

The first drillhole at southern drill Pad #3, as well as the first step out drillhole at drill Pad #4 to the west of the boundary, are about to commence (based on the pad pattern set out in TDG news release August 06, 2025).

TDG is well-funded with over $38 million cash in treasury including ~$30 million of flow-through dollars - sufficient to complete the currently proposed 2025 and 2026 programs.

All diamond drillholes so far have intersected similar mineralization consisting of disseminated and vein hosted sulphides extending over significant intervals and similar in appearance to the mineralization encountered in TDG25-001. Meanwhile, targeting studies continue within TDG's 12 kilometre ("km") defined copper-gold porphyry structural corridor (TDG news release March 03, 2025), including soil sampling, mapping and >30 line-km of Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics completed over the entire GSN mineralized system. Results will be published once compiled.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented: "The Freeport-Amarc AuRORA1 discovery ranks among the highest-grade copper-gold porphyry systems recorded in BC, positioning it as a significant new development in the region. Our priority this season is to determine the extent of the AuRORA1-style mineralization on to our 100%-owned GSN project, located just 1 km from the Shasta gold-silver deposit. Preliminary assay results from drillhole #1, along with similar styles of mineralization observed in subsequent holes, point to a very encouraging start. We believe we may be in the early stages of outlining a new high-grade critical mineral system of substantial scale within BC's prolific Golden Horseshoe."

Table 1: Preliminary2 assay results [see Table 2 for drillhole particulars]

Hole From To Interval Au



Cu Ag (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (g/t) TDG25-001 238.4 479.0 240.6 1.23 0.23 1.8 including 308.0 408.0 100.0 2.24 0.38 2.7

* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.

** Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 1,000 ppm Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 1,000 ppm Cu.

*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu & to one decimal place for Ag.

**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.

Assays for 510.0 - 645.0 m (end of hole) are still pending but are not expected to show significant mineralization.

Geology & Core Images

The geological and hydrothermal characteristics of AuWEST discovery hole TDG25-001 are broadly consistent with generalized models for porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits in the Toodoggone. Mineralization is hosted by altered andesitic tuff. High grade mineralization has an association with magnetite alteration and with a younger, overprinting, pervasive quartz-sericite/chlorite-pyrite alteration. Copper mineralization is mainly stockwork-style chalcopyrite (Figure 1a), and precious metal mineralization has not yet been visually identified (too fine grained). The IP signature appears to be related to disseminated sulphides that overlie Cu-Au mineralization. The style of mineralization in TDG25-001 is broadly similar in appearance to that encountered in subsequent drillholes in the AuWEST target area (Figures 1b-c).

Figure 1a: TDG25-001 from 378.8 - 379.0 m.

Figure 1b: TDG25-001 from 364.8-369.0 m.

Figure 1c: TDG25-003 from 390.9-395.4 m.

Figure 2: Location of diamond drillhole TDG25-001 at drill pad #1, other constructed drill pads and proposed future pad positions.

Figure 3: Cross section (A-A') showing TDG25-001 and a selection of AuRORA1 drill intersections with the prefix "JP".

Figure 4: 3D projected Leapfrog view looking east and downwards - showing positions of drill pads and drillholes (completed and proposed). Note - lines and scale may appear truncated/elongated due to perspective and are illustrative only.

Table 2: Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) TDG25-001 622,405 6,347,950 270 -87 645.0

QA/QC

Samples for the GSN 2025 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a Bureau Veritas ("BV") laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2025 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core or NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the BV website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3: Au, Ag and Cu Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Cu TDG25-001 PRP90-250 FA430 MA200 MA200

Quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QA/QC program is underway by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QA/QC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QA/QC sample are re-tested.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

1 Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2 Preliminary Assay Results: The data reported herein are considered preliminary, as the full set of assay results for the 2025 program has not yet been received. While the Company's QA/QC protocols (including the insertion of blanks, CRMs, and duplicates) have been applied, the current dataset is not sufficient to fully assess laboratory performance across the entire program. As additional assay results are returned and incorporated, the Company will provide an updated assessment of QA/QC performance to ensure data integrity and reliability.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets.

TDG's other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible and, combined, have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. ("Anyox", news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine - all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC's Golden Triangle. Anyox gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.

TDG is well-funded with the priority exploration focus in 2025 to test for potential extensions of AuRORA1-style mineralization onto TDG's 100%-owned GSN project.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "represent", "appropriate", "evolve", "anticipate", "significant", "priority", "extend", "potential", , "major", "prolific", "better", "broadly", "similar", and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to TDG tenure for any appreciable distance; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions based on adjacent properties have relevance to TDG's tenure; whether geophysical anomalies (including IP chargeability anomalies) and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions located on TDG's properties represent epithermal and/or porphyry-style mineralization and, if so, whether such mineralization has economic potential; whether the results of such surveys will provide a better understanding of the geology, the host environment and any mineralization; whether or not the results of such surveys past, current and underway or planned will lead to drill target generation; whether the planned drill spacing is appropriate and will sufficiently define any further mineralization identified; whether or not any similar mineralization in holes #2-4 will have grades similar to hole #1 and/or be of economic interest, once all assays are received; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities; the actual timing of current and planned exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; whether exploration at the Anyox property will result in any exploration targets of merit; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

