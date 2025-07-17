Anzeige
WKN: A3CUPK | ISIN: CA87190J1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 34M
Frankfurt
17.07.25 | 08:47
0,358 Euro
-3,76 % -0,014
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG approved the grant of a total of 8,630,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.60, to vest as to 25% immediately upon grant and 25% each year thereafter, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

The grant of 8,630,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company is in line with the Company's annual issuance under its long term incentive plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:
TDG Gold Corp.
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tdg-gold-corp.-grants-stock-options-1049675

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
