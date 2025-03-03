Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Launch the Next Generation of Pre-Workout Performance Supplement

New product expected to set a new standard for potency and performance in the estimated $20 billon pre-workout market

Desert Stream Inc., a well-established nutritional and supplement manufacturer of caffeine-based products, engaged for sourcing of ingredients, lab studies, regulatory compliance, and quality control.

Single dose pre-workout supplement expected to be available in specialty retailers of nutritional products in 2025

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a developer of a multi-faceted patent-protected disruptive drug delivery mechanism technology, announced today plans to launch a single dose pre-workout supplement utilizing Aspire's patent-pending and proprietary sublingual delivery technology in 2025. Pre-workout supplements are multi-ingredient dietary formulas designed to increase energy and provide nutrients that can help improve athletic performance during every workout and over time.

Aspire's sublingual technology is expected to allow for the rapid absorption of pre-workout supplements utilizing a small, convenient sachet of powdered, flavored product. The Company believes this advanced delivery format is a significant innovation in this important product category, with competitors utilizing powders that are mixed with water. Desert Stream is working with Aspire's science team to finish initial manufacturing and testing of this exciting new product which has been created by Aspire and is anticipated initially to be available in at least three flavors.

The clinically dosed pre-workout formula is expected to be conveniently packaged in a single serving sachet for easy on-the-go use.

Market Overview

According to Straits Research, "The global pre-workout supplements market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 29.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The demand for pre-workout supplements is driven by consumers' awareness of the need for fitness supplements and the rising demand for nutritional products that enhance performance. Additionally, the increasing number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums, coupled with rising non-traditional users, is also anticipated to increase demand for pre-workout supplements."

"We are excited about the opportunity to leverage our delivery technology into the very large and growing pre-workout supplement market," commented Kraig Higginson, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "Many caffeine-based pre-workout products are delivered in liquid formulations and typically consumed thirty minutes before a person begins their fitness program. Much of the caffeine is synthesized in the digestive process and liver, potentially delaying the peak performance boost an athlete or fitness enthusiast is seeking. Utilizing our science-backed approach, Aspire has developed a pre-workout product that uses our sublingual delivery method which will allow users to better control the amount of workout enhancement they need and when it will be delivered in their bodies. When used in combination with an overall fitness program, pre-workout product can deliver real results and help fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals."

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a Novel Soluble Formulation which addresses emergencies, drug efficacy, dosage management, and response time. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Aspire's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

