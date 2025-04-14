Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, April 17

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced that Kraig Higginson, CEO of Aspire, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Virtual Presentation Details

Date: April 17, 2025

Time of Presentation: 12:35 p.m. EDT

Format: Corporate presentation with Q&A

Participants can register for and view the webcast, along with accompanying slides, here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705403&tp_key=612b99c876&sti=asbp

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

This event follows the recently announced initiation of its Phase 1 single-center clinical study of its lead therapeutic candidate, an oral transmucosal fast-acting high-dose aspirin formulation. This Phase 1 trial is expected to provide information required to select the optimal drug product formulation and inform the design of a second clinical trial, if needed, to support FDA approval. Following completion of this trial, Aspire plans to request a pre-IND meeting with the FDA in the second quarter of 2025 to finalize plans for continued development of high-dose aspirin leading to submission of a section 505(b)(2) NDA seeking approval to market the product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction.

About the Aspire Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Aspire's technology delivers a soluble, fast acting granular or powder form drug formulation which has been developed by using our patent-pending methodology, and "trade secret" process. The technologies new mechanism of action allows for rapid sublingual absorption and entry into the bloodstream. The benefits of "rapid absorption" are to provide nearly instant treatment impact and high dose absorption. The Company's patent-pending delivery system includes components specifically formulated to allow rapid sublingual absorption of drugs into the blood stream, thus by-passing the gastrointestinal tract, and potentially provide an improved treatment outcome.

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a Novel Soluble Formulation which addresses emergencies, drug efficacy, dosage management, and response time. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Aspire's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

