WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group (IPG) announced the sale of R/GA to Truelink Capital, a private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.'This strategic move allows Interpublic to further sharpen our focus on our core strategic offerings,' said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group.Interpublic is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024. Truelink Capital is a private equity firm with a track record of investing in tech-enabled services.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX