WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), Monday announced the launch of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a private placement.The company intends to use the proceeds to repay the outstanding principal amount under the existing senior secured term loan agreement, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to pay related fees and expenses and for other general corporate purposes.At the closing of the offering, the company plans to amend and restate its senior secured term loan agreement to reduce the amount of outstanding senior secured term loans to $450 million, extend the maturity date of the term loan agreement to 2032, and provide for a three-year $50 million revolving credit facility.In the pre-market hours, Walker & Dunlop's stock is trading at $85.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX