Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from 18 new drill holes testing the Butiá Gold Deposit ("Butiá" or "Butiá Gold Deposit"), located at the western edge of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in all 18 holes reported in this news release at Butiá, which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Several of these 18 new holes returned more than 100 metres of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals. Several holes were designed to increase the confidence in the Butiá gold resource (converting the Inferred Resource into the Measured & Indicated categories) and others to potentially increase the gold endowment as explained below.

The Company has engaged SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil to complete a comprehensive metallurgical test program for Butiá mineralization with testwork currently underway. These new drill results and initiatives continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Butiá Gold Deposit and the adjacent Fazenda do Posto gold target.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling

Hole 24BT034 returned:

123.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and including: 21.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including 1.0 metres grading 6.8 g/t gold from 137.0.0 metres, 1.0 metres grading 8.5 g/t gold from 154.0 metres. 2.0 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold from 174.0 metres, and including 1.0 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold from 174.0 metres.

and including:

Hole 24BT036 intersected:

191.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 50.0 metres and including: 2.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 57.0 m 50.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 70.0.0 metres, and including : 26.0 metres grading 3.8 g/t gold from 90.0 metres, and including 1.0 metres grading 37.2 g/t gold from 110.0 metres, 15.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 164.0 metres, 3.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 191.0 metres, 11.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 210.0 metres.

and including:

"In addition to making new discoveries in this highly prospective gold district, our short-term goal remains the delineation of an economically feasible gold mine on the LDS Project. The results from this new round of drilling are critical to our understanding of the Butiá Gold Deposit and the northeast/southwest trending structures that play a significant role in the pattern and nature of mineralization at Butiá and, ultimately, the 'mineability' of the deposit," commented Lavras Gold President & CEO Michael Durose.

"The new drilling results continue to demonstrate the excellent near-surface gold grade and continuity of the Butiá Gold Deposit. Long continuous intervals of gold mineralization over more than 100 metres typically with higher-grade subintervals and beginning at or near surface confirm the bulk-tonnage nature of Butiá. This drilling has also significantly increased our depth of understanding of the geological controls to mineralization. Part of the on-going drilling program at Butiá is testing the potential for extensions to mineralization based on our increasingly more detailed and evolving geological model. We have also initiated a detailed metallurgical testing program for Butiá as part of the overall derisking strategy for the project.

"An update of drilling results for Fazenda do Posto target is expected as soon as final assay results are received and the geological interpretation is completed. Drilling is on-going in this area as well as to the north on the Caneleira Concession, where we made our most recent discovery, Olaria."

[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an Estimated Mineral Resource of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category as detailed in the technical report (the "Butiá Technical Report") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil", amended as of November 15, 2024, and originally dated March 21, 2022, with an effective date of January 25, 2022 and prepared for the Corporation by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda, and co-authored by Volodymyr Myadzel, MAIG, as the qualified person responsible for the entire Butiá Technical Report, and Michael C. Durose, P. Geo., and Frank Richard Baker, MIMMM, MAusIMM.]

Discussion of Drill Results - Butiá Deposit

Butiá is the most advanced gold deposit on the LDS Project consisting of the mineral resource as stated above*, located 150 metres east of the recent Fazenda do Posto gold discovery. The purpose of the current drilling program at Butiá is to increase the geological confidence of the existing gold resource by converting a significant portion of inferred geological resources into the measured and indicated categories and to increase the gold endowment of the existing gold resource. Recent drilling results from Butiá were disclosed in the news release dated June 25, 2024. To date, results from 33 Lavras Gold drill holes totaling 9,346 metres of drilling have been disclosed based on the 2023 and 2024 drilling program. This total includes the 18 holes disclosed in this news release (24BT024 to 24BT041). More than 30,000 metres of drilling have been completed at Butiá to date, including historical drilling prior to 2023.

Figure 1 is a general location map for the LDS Project deposits and targets. Details of the locations of the new drill holes can be found in the plan view in Figure 2. A long section looking northeast is shown in Figure 3. Table 1 details all assay results including newly disclosed results in this press release. Table 2 tabulates drill hole information including collar coordinates, drill hole azimuth and drill hole depths.

A primary purpose of the recent drilling was to test the lateral continuity of gold mineralization across a postulated northeast trending structural corridor. Many of the holes were drilled with an azimuth oriented 110 degrees and/or 290 degrees. As shown in Figure 2 and summarized in Table 1, these holes include 24BT034, 24BT036, 24BT037, 24BT039 and 24BT040 and 24BT041. These holes confirm continuous gold mineralization across a northeast trending structure. Gold grades generally increase towards the northwest where sulphide-bearing episyenite is found. Continuous, moderate grade gold is found in the southeast in areas typically associated with mineralized perthitic granite.

Drill holes 24BT034 and 24BT036 confirm good continuous higher grade gold mineralization between vertical holes 23BT016, 23BT019, 24BT023, and 23BT024 that were drilled across a northwest trend and defining continuous gold mineralization from surface to depths of more than 200 metres (see press release June 2024).

Detailed gold assay results by drill hole are summarized in Table 1. The 18 new holes disclosed in this press release are from 24BT024 to 24BT041. Some highlights of the recent drilling results include:

Drill hole 24BT034 was collared 110 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT019 in the north-central portion of the Butiá gold deposit (see Figure 2). The hole was drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole was designed to test the lateral continuity of higher-grade mineralization encountered in vertical hole 23BT019 that returned 236.0 metres grading 1.40 g/t gold from surface (see Figure 3). A long interval of continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated gold mineralization was encountered from 69.0 meters to a depth of 192.0 metres within mineralized episyenite with minor subintervals of perthitic granite as detailed below.

Intersected 123.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and including: 21.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 137.0 metres , and including 1.0 metres grading 6.8 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including 1.0 metres grading 7.1 g/t gold from 153.0 metres, 2.0 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold from 174.0 m, 1.0 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold from 174.0 metres

and including:

Drill hole 24BT034 confirms continuous gold mineralization across an interpreted northeast trending structure. Significantly, a 21.0 metre subinterval of high-grade gold grading 4.1 g/t gold was encountered in sulphide-bearing episyenite. Several local high-grade intervals of gold ranging from 5.3 g/t gold to 7.1 g/t gold were also found.

Drill hole 24BT036 was collared 140 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT016 and 23BT018 in the central-west portion of the Butiá gold deposit and drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). The purpose of this hole was to better understand the nature, grade and continuity of gold mineralization in this portion of the deposit across an interpreted northeast trending structure. Continuous gold mineralization was encountered over long intervals in episyenite and mineralized perthitic granite. Higher-grade subintervals have been observed typically within zones of episyenite hosting pyrite and arsenian pyrite. Cross-cutting chlorite quartz-carbonate sulphide veins with visible gold have also been observed (Figure 4). A summary of assay composites is as follows:

Returned 272.0 meters grading 0.80 g/t gold from surface and including: 191.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 50.0 metres and including: 2.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 57.0 m 50.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 70.0.0 metres , and including: 26.0 metres grading 3.8 g/t gold from 26.0 metres , and including 1.0 metres grading 37.2 g/t gold from 110.0m 15.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 164.0 metres, 3.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 191.0 metres, 11.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 210.0 metres.



Hole 24BT036 provides a good indication of long continuous gold mineralization laterally to depths of more than 200 metres, and laterally across a northwest-southeast direction.

Drillhole 24BT040 was collared 70 metres southeast of drill hole 24BT036 in the central portion of Butiá. The hole was drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). Continuous gold mineralization was encountered from surface in mineralized episyenite and perthitic granite as highlighted below:

181.0 m grading 0.7 g/t gold from surface and including:

5.0 m grading 1.0 g/t gold from 34.0m

4.0 m grading 2.0 g/t gold from 48.0 m

3.0 m grading 2.1 g/t gold from 55.0 m

6.0 m grading 1.8 g/t gold from 60.0 m

8.0 m grading 2.0 g/t gold from 66.0 m

4.0 m grading 1.4 g/t gold from 84.0 m

3.0 m grading 2.8 g/t gold from 100.0 m

2.0 m grading 1.5 g/t gold from 112.0 m

3.0 m grading 1.0 g/t gold from 156.0 m

1.0 m grading 1.5 g/t gold from 173.0 m

Please refer to Table 1 for more details.

Drill hole 24BT026 was positioned in the east-central portion of the Butiá gold deposit, 140 metres east of vertical drill hole 23BT019. Drill hole 23BT026 was drilled vertically (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). The purpose was to better grasp the nature of the geology and extent of gold mineralization vertically in this portion of the deposit. Multiple long intervals of gold mineralization consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite +- arsenian pyrite within episyenite and perthitic granite occurred from 119.0 metres to a depth of 491.0 metres. Numerous mineralized intervals were encountered. Highlights are shown below. Refer to Table 1 for more detail:

28.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 167.0 metres and including: 10.0 metres grading 3.5 g/t gold from 167.0 metres and including 1.0 metres grading 30.6 g/t gold from 169.0 metres

and including: 14.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from 391.0 metres and including 6.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 391.0 metres and including 1.0 metre grading 2.6 g/t gold from 393.0 metres and including 1.0 metre grading 5.5 g/t gold from 395.0 m

10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 436.0 m and including: 2.0 metres grading 5.7 g/t gold from 439.0 m and including 1.0 metre grading 8.9 g/t gold from 439.0 m and including



Hole 24BT026 was successful in demonstrating the depth potential of mineralization at Butiá.

Drill hole 24BT037 was collared 70 metres southwest of drill hole 24BT040 and drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). The purpose was to test the southwestern extension of the deposit. Multiple closely spaced zones of gold mineralization were encountered throughout the hole beginning from 32.0 metres to 331.0 metres. Highlights are as follows:

1.0 metre grading 3.5 g/t gold from 51.0 metres

5.0 metres grading 11.7 g/t gold from 66.0 metres and including

1.0 metre grading 56.9 g/t gold from 67.0 metres

13.0 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold from 78.0 metres including

1.0 metre grading 2.9 g/t gold from, 82.0 metres

11.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 204.0 metres including

1.0 metre grading 1.7 g/t gold from 204.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 2.1 g/t gold from 207.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 1.4 g/t gold from 210.00 metres and

1.0 metre grading 1.3 g/t gold from 212.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 213.0 metres

31.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 242.0 metres and including

1.0 metres grading 3.9 g/t gold from 248.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 7.4 g/t gold from 249.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 5.1 g/t gold from 250.0 metres

Drill hole 24BT038 was positioned along the southeastern edge of the Butiá gold deposit and drilled along an azimuth of 110 degrees at an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered 55.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization grading 0.6 g/t gold from 100.0 metres, including several higher-grade subintervals including:

5.0 m grading 2.4 g/t gold from 100.0 metres

8.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 109.0 metres

2.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 129.0 metres

1.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 147.0 metres

Hole 24BT038 was successful in extending the Butiá mineralized footprint to the southeast.

Drill hole 24BT041 was collared in the southeast part of Butiá and drilled along an azimuth of 290 degrees at an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered moderate disseminated gold near the top of the hole and better grades at depth. Gold mineralization is hosted within perthitic granite and episyenite. Highlights are detailed below:

2.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 187.0 metres

1.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 191.0 metres

4.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 219.0 m including

1.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 221.0 metres and

1.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 222.0 metres

22.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 233.0 metres including

7.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 233.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 236.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 2.3 g/t gold from 238.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 2.1 g/t gold from 239.0 metres

5.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 246.0 metres including

1.0 metre grading 3.2 g/t gold from 249.0 metres and

1.0 metre grading 2.2 g/t gold from 250.0 metres

4.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 253.0 metres including

1.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 254.0 metres.

Please refer to Table 1 for a complete list of all drill holes and detailed assay results.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Hole Composites from the Butiá Gold Deposit

Drill Hole

From To Interval Gold grade Comment



(metres) (metres) (metres) (grams/tonne)

23BT005

0.00 37.00 37.00 0.74 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

Including 4.00 23.00 19.00 1.17 Saprolite



97.00 99.00 2.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite



101.00 103.00 2.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite













23BT009

54.00 58.00 4.00 0.61 Episyenite



73.00 89.00 16.00 0.63 Episyenite

including 74.00 81.00 7.00 1.14 Episyenite



121.00 186.00 65.00 0.51 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



141.00 159.16 18.16 0.99 Episyenite

including 127.00 131.00 4.00 0.80 Episyenite

including 141.00 149.00 8.00 1.49 Episyenite

including 142.00 145.00 3.00 2.10 Episyenite

including 168.00 172.00 4.00 1.29 Perthitic Granite

including 177.00 178.00 1.00 0.76 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

including 182.00 186.00 4.00 0.65 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



208.00 220.00 12.00 0.89 Perthitic Granite

including 208.00 210.00 2.00 1.22 Perthitic Granite

including 214.00 219.00 5.00 1.50 Perthitic Granite



239.00 242.00 3.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite

including 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite













23BT010

0.00 46.00 46.00 0.48 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

Including 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.15 Episyenite

Including 17.00 19.00 2.00 1.18 Episyenite

Including 40.00 42.00 2.00 0.58 Perthitic Granite

Including 45.00 46.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite



61.00 63.00 2.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite



68.00 73.00 5.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite



96.00 100.00 4.00 0.46 Perthitic Granite

including 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.23 Perthitic Granite



110.00 111.00 1.00 0.51 Episyenite 23BT011

12.00 22.00 10.00 0.76 Perthitic Granite

including 13.00 15.00 2.00 2.64 Perthitic Granite













23BT012

67.00 74.00 7.00 0.51 Episyenite



136.00 246.00 110.00 0.71 Episyenite

Including 142.00 147.00 5.00 1.27 Episyenite

Including 142.00 144.00 2.00 2.68 Episyenite

Including 154.00 174.00 20.00 1.59 Episyenite

Including 154.00 157.00 3.00 4.20 Episyenite

Including 163.00 166.00 3.00 6.06 Episyenite

Including 179.00 182.00 3.00 2.77 Episyenite

Including 191.00 193.00 2.00 4.08 Episyenite

Including 205.00 206.00 1.00 0.90 Episyenite

Including 218.00 220.69 2.69 1.12 Episyenite

Including 227.00 229.00 2.00 0.83 Episyenite

Including 231.50 233.51 2.01 0.80 Episyenite

Including 240.18 242.02 1.84 1.27 Episyenite

Including 243.30 244.00 0.70 1.11 Episyenite



253.53 255.37 1.84 1.59 Perthitic Granite



313.00 332.00 19.00 0.60 Perthitic Granite

Including 325.00 327.00 2.00 1.73 Perthitic Granite

Including 329.00 331.00 2.00 1.43 Perthitic Granite













23BT013

4.00 5.00 1.00 0.44 Perthitic granite



15.00 19.00 4.00 0.30 Perthitic granite



53.00 55.00 2.00 0.35 Perthitic granite



56.00 57.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic granite



61.00 62.00 1.00 0.44 Perthitic granite



71.00 72.00 1.00 0.60 Perthitic granite



107.00 109.00 2.00 0.34 Perthitic granite



119.00 192.00 73.00 0.74 Episyenite

including 136.00 171.00 35.00 1.18 Episyenite

including 136.00 139.00 3.00 1.00 Episyenite

including 146.00 158.00 12.00 1.54 Episyenite

including 146.00 149.00 3.00 2.21 Episyenite



200.00 201.00 1.00 0.91 Episyenite



202.00 203.00 1.00 0.32 Episyenite



207.00 210.00 3.00 0.59 Episyenite



215.00 217.00 2.00 0.34 Episyenite



218.00 221.00 3.00 1.88 Perthitic granite



225.00 228.00 3.00 0.46 Perthitic granite



231.00 233.00 2.00 0.40 Perthitic granite



236.00 237.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic granite



245.00 246.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic granite



248.00 249.00 1.00 0.34 Perthitic granite



257.00 258.00 1.00 0.35 Perthitic granite













23BT014

43.00 47.00 4.00 0.45 Perthitic granite



84.00 85.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic granite



182.62 185.00 2.38 0.72 Perthitic granite



215.00 216.00 1.00 0.36 Perthitic granite



250.00 260.00 10.00 1.45 Episyenite, vg, gln













23BT015

161.33 162.45 1.12 0.27 Perthitic Granite



182.00 184.00 2.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite



242.00 243.00 1.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



269.00 274.00 5.00 0.62 Perthitic Granite

including 272.00 273.00 1.00 1.73 Perthitic Granite













23BT016

0.00 160.00 160.00 1.04 Episyenite

including 0.00 109.00 109.00 1.36 Episyenite

including 25.00 54.00 29.00 2.90 Episyenite

including 29.00 34.00 5.00 4.65 Episyenite

including 30.00 48.00 18.00 3.22 Episyenite



183.00 187.00 4.00 0.34





208.00 224.00 16.00 1.03 Episyenite

including 208.00 214.00 6.00 2.06 Episyenite



256.00 257.00 1.00 0.25 Episyenite



263.00 264.00 1.00 0.29 Episyenite



266.00 267.00 1.00 0.28 Episyenite



270.00 287.00 17.00 0.43 Episyenite



292.00 293.00 1.00 0.28 Episyenite



316.00 323.00 7.00 0.35 Episyenite













23BT017

80.00 133.00 53.00 0.54



including 107.00 115.00 8.00 0.99 Episyenite

including 119.00 124.00 5.00 1.48 Episyenite

including 130.00 132.00 2.00 2.53 Episyenite













23BT018

0.00 221.00 221.00 0.81 Episyenite +/- PG

including 0.00 130.00 130.00 1.15 Episyenite +/- PG

including 32.00 42.00 10.00 1.60 Episyenite

including 47.00 57.00 10.00 1.42 Episyenite

including 117.00 125.00 8.00 3.53 Episyenite +/- PG













23BT019

0.00 236.00 236.00 1.35 Episyenite +/- PG

including 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.57 Saprolite

including 37.00 236.00 199.00 1.56 Episyenite +/- PG

including 75.00 149.00 74.00 2.45 Episyenite +/- PG

including 83.31 84.00 0.69 44.40 Visible gold in QV

including 94.00 95.00 1.00 48.30 Visible gold in QV

including 161.00 176.00 15.00 2.09 Episyenite +/- PG

including 185.00 187.86 2.86 3.66 Episyenite

including 195.00 215.00 20.00 2.35 Episyenite +/- PG













24BT020

71.00 72.00 1.00 1.18 PG













24BT021

0.00 3.00 3.00 0.63 Saprolite



22.00 99.00 77.00 0.37 PG +/- Episyenite

including 22.00 25.00 3.00 0.59 PG

including 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.25 PG

including 59.00 99.00 40.00 0.55 PG +/- Episyenite

including 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.54 PG

including 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.04 Metasomatite

including 72.00 96.00 24.00 0.69 PG



108.00 110.00 2.00 0.25 PG













24BT022

34.00 39.00 5.00 0.23 PG

including 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.69 PG

including 38.00 39.00 1.00 0.32 PG













24BT023

0.00 228.00 228.00 1.03 Episyenite +/- PG

including 35.00 135.00 100.00 1.64 Episyenite

including 72.00 228.00 156.00 1.30 Episyenite +/- PG

Including 72.00 213.00 141.00 1.37 Episyenite +/- PG

including 72.00 170.00 98.00 1.71 Episyenite +/- PG

including 72.00 132.00 60.00 2.31 Episyenite +/- PG

including 72.00 92.00 20.00 2.58 Episyenite

including 72.00 77.00 5.00 3.25 Episyenite

including 77.00 82.00 5.00 3.15 Episyenite

including 87.00 92.00 5.00 3.00 Episyenite 24BT024

0.00 1.00 1.00 0.65 Soil



6.00 7.00 1.00 0.34 Saprolite



24.00 30.00 6.00 0.33 Perthitic Granite



32.00 33.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite



45.00 51.00 6.00 3.89 Episyenite

including 47.00 48.00 1.00 2.87 Episyenite

including 48.00 49.00 1.00 19.58 Episyenite



120.00 122.00 2.00 0.37 Perthitic Granite



139.00 173.00 34.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite

including 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.54 Perthitic Granite

including 163.00 164.00 1.00 1.10 Perthitic Granite

including 170.00 173.00 3.00 0.68 Perthitic Granite



189.00 191.00 2.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite



220.00 224.00 4.00 0.78 Episyenite

including 220.00 221.00 1.00 2.62 Episyenite



227.00 258.00 31.00 0.23 Episyenite

including 228.00 236.00 8.00 0.35 Episyenite

including 248.00 250.00 2.00 0.33 Episyenite

including 253.00 254.00 1.00 0.67 Episyenite



266.00 278.00 12.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite













24BT025

0.00 59.00 59.00 0.39 Perthitic Granite

including 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite

including 10.00 12.00 2.00 0.64 Perthitic Granite

including 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.37 Perthitic Granite

including 19.00 20.11 1.11 0.38 Perthitic Granite

including 23.00 25.00 2.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite

including 32.00 33.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite

including 41.00 58.00 17.00 0.89 Perthitic Granite

and 46.00 52.00 6.00 1.62 Perthitic Granite

and 46.00 47.00 1.00 4.03 Perthitic Granite

and 50.00 51.00 1.00 3.51 Perthitic Granite

and 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.82 Perthitic Granite

including 83.00 99.00 16.00 0.43 Perthitic Granite

and 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.87 Perthitic Granite

and 91.00 92.00 1.00 1.00 Perthitic Granite

including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite

including 167.00 173.00 6.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite













24BT026

96.00 97.00 1.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite



119.00 133.00 14.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite

including 119.00 121.00 2.00 0.40 Perthitic Granite

including 122.00 124.00 2.00 0.40 Perthitic Granite

including 130.00 133.00 3.00 0.34 Perthitic Granite



149.00 150.00 1.00 0.64 Perthitic Granite



155.00 156.00 1.00 1.11 Perthitic Granite



160.00 161.00 1.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite



167.00 195.00 28.00 1.39 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 167.00 177.00 10.00 3.46 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

and 169.00 170.00 1.00 30.57 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

and 176.00 177.00 1.00 1.51 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



203.00 227.00 24.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite

including 205.00 207.00 2.00 1.64 Perthitic Granite

including 212.00 217.00 5.00 0.36 Perthitic Granite



234.00 235.00 1.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



239.00 249.00 10.00 0.32 Episyenite

including 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.69 Episyenite

including 243.00 244.00 1.00 0.70 Episyenite

including 246.00 247.00 1.00 0.68 Episyenite



249.00 250.00 1.00 0.33 Episyenite



254.00 255.00 1.00 0.27 Episyenite



271.00 281.00 10.00 0.50 Episyenite

including 272.00 274.00 2.00 1.48 Episyenite

and 272.00 273.00 1.00 2.05 Episyenite



303.00 305.00 2.00 0.34 Perthitic Granite



381.00 384.00 3.00 0.25 Episyenite

including 383.00 384.00 1.00 0.45 Episyenite



391.00 405.00 14.00 0.80 Episyenite

including 391.00 397.00 6.00 1.66 Episyenite

and 393.00 394.00 1.00 2.61 Episyenite

and 395.00 396.00 1.00 5.45 Episyenite



412.00 414.00 2.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite



436.00 446.00 10.00 1.41 Episyenite

including 439.00 441.00 2.00 5.72 Episyenite

including 439.00 440.00 1.00 8.86 Episyenite



488.00 491.00 3.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite













24BT027

128.00 129.00 1.00 0.70 Perthitic Granite



146.00 148.00 2.00 0.90 Perthitic Granite

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.59 Perthitic Granite



326.00 342.00 16.00 0.40 Episyenite

including 332.00 339.00 7.00 0.56 Episyenite



333.00 334.00 1.00 0.82 Episyenite



337.00 338.00 1.00 0.84 Episyenite













24BT028

43.00 44.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



98.00 100.00 2.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite



187.00 188.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite













24BT029

24.02 26.00 1.98 0.64 Perthitic Granite













24BT030

162.00 164.00 2.00 5.87 Monzogranite

including 162.00 163.00 1.00 11.40 Monzogranite



280.00 281.00 1.00 3.22 Monzogranite



317.00 318.00 1.00 0.22 Monzogranite













24BT031

1.00 30.00 29.00 0.46 Episyenite

including 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.73 Episyenite

including 15.00 29.00 14.00 0.76 Episyenite

and 21.00 25.00 4.00 0.92 Episyenite



34.00 70.00 36.00 0.15 Perthitic Granite

including 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.46 Perthitic Granite



60.00 62.00 2.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite



63.00 64.00 1.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



76.00 78.00 2.00 0.12 Perthitic Granite



93.00 95.00 2.00 0.19 Perthitic Granite



99.00 102.00 3.00 0.17 Perthitic Granite



108.00 109.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite













24BT032

195.00 228.00 33.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

including 213.00 215.00 2.00 0.61 Episyenite

including 216.00 217.00 1.00 0.26 Episyenite

including 220.00 221.00 1.00 0.27 Episyenite

including 222.00 223.00 1.00 0.26 Episyenite

including 223.00 224.00 1.00 1.57 Episyenite

including 224.00 225.00 1.00 0.44 Episyenite

including 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



368.00 369.00 1.00 0.26 Episyenite



396.00 398.00 2.00 0.39 Episyenite



411.00 412.00 1.00 0.27 Episyenite













24BT033

2.00 31.29 29.29 0.71 Episyenite

including 3.00 6.00 3.00 0.84 Episyenite

and 4.00 5.00 1.00 1.21 Episyenite



15.00 16.00 1.00 0.77 Episyenite



24.00 30.00 6.00 2.15 Episyenite

including 29.00 30.00 1.00 6.82 Episyenite



88.00 89.00 1.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



100.00 106.00 6.00 0.13 Perthitic Granite



133.00 134.00 1.00 0.15 Perthitic Granite













24BT034

24.00 25.00 1.00 0.48 Perthitic Granite



60.00 62.00 2.00 0.26 Episyenite



69.00 192.00 123.00 1.76 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

including 101.00 102.00 1.00 3.97 Perthitic Granite

including 118.00 120.00 2.00 3.62 Perthitic Granite

including 123.00 124.00 1.00 3.75 Episyenite



137.00 158.00 21.00 4.06 Episyenite

including 137.00 138.00 1.00 6.77 Episyenite

including 142.00 143.00 1.00 4.24 Episyenite

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 5.32 Episyenite

including 148.00 149.00 1.00 3.64 Episyenite

including 149.00 150.00 1.00 1.00 Episyenite

including 150.00 151.00 1.00 2.61 Episyenite

including 151.00 152.00 1.00 3.96 Episyenite

including 152.00 153.00 1.00 4.26 Episyenite

including 153.00 154.00 1.00 7.06 Episyenite

including 154.00 155.00 1.00 8.47 Episyenite

including 155.00 156.00 1.00 5.06 Episyenite

including 156.00 157.00 1.00 5.85 Episyenite



165.00 168.00 3.00 4.82 Episyenite

including 165.00 166.00 1.00 5.04 Episyenite

including 166.00 167.00 1.00 5.46 Episyenite



174.00 176.00 2.00 5.31 Episyenite

Including 174.00 175.00 1.00 5.89 Episyenite



180.00 181.00 1.00 4.43 Episyenite



206.00 207.00 1.00 4.99 Episyenite



227.00 229.00 2.00 0.28 Episyenite



275.00 281.00 6.00 0.25 Episyenite



287.00 288.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite













24BT035

7.00 15.00 8.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite



18.00 20.00 2.00 0.22 Perthitic Granite



23.00 24.00 1.00 0.40 Perthitic Granite



25.00 26.00 1.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



92.00 104.00 12.00 0.27 Episyenite



109.00 110.00 1.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite



112.00 113.00 1.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite













24BT036

0.00 272.00 272.00 0.80 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite



6.00 7.00 1.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



16.00 17.00 1.00 1.08 Perthitic Granite



23.00 27.00 4.00 0.39 Perthitic Granite



33.00 34.00 1.00 11.86 Perthitic Granite



50.00 51.00 1.00 0.33 Episyenite



57.00 59.00 2.00 2.06 Episyenite



64.00 65.00 1.00 1.17 Episyenite



65.00 90.00 25.00 0.54 Episyenite



90.00 91.00 1.00 1.09 Episyenite



90.00 116.00 26.00 3.75 Episyenite

including 110.00 111.00 1.00 37.23 Episyenite

including 114.00 115.00 1.00 11.40 Episyenite

including 115.00 116.00 1.00 24.80 Episyenite



118.00 127.00 9.00 0.37 Episyenite



131.00 134.00 3.00 0.26 Episyenite



147.00 148.00 1.00 2.12 Episyenite



156.00 164.00 8.00 0.65 Episyenite



164.00 179.00 15.00 1.32 Episyenite

including 170.00 171.00 1.00 2.24 Episyenite

including 174.00 179.00 5.00 2.01 Episyenite



179.00 191.00 12.00 0.53 Episyenite



191.00 194.00 3.00 1.30 Episyenite



194.00 204.00 10.00 0.55 Episyenite



204.00 206.00 2.00 0.98 Episyenite



206.00 210.00 4.00 0.43 Episyenite



210.00 221.00 11.00 1.33 Episyenite



221.00 241.00 20.00 0.27 Episyenite



241.00 282.00 41.00 0.22 Episyenite

including 259.00 260.00 1.00 0.35 Perthitic Granite

including 280.00 282.00 2.00 3.04 Perthitic Granite













24BT037

32.00 34.00 2.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite



46.00 47.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



50.00 53.00 3.00 1.26 Perthitic Granite

including 51.00 52.00 1.00 3.49 Perthitic Granite



66.00 71.00 5.00 11.70 Perthitic Granite

including 67.00 68.00 1.00 56.93 Perthitic Granite



71.00 76.00 5.00 0.17 Episyenite



78.00 91.00 13.00 0.47 Perthitic Granite

including 82.00 83.00 1.00 2.92 Perthitic Granite



95.00 97.00 2.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



101.00 103.00 2.00 0.39 Perthitic Granite



104.00 114.00 10.00 0.16 Perthitic Granite



116.00 130.00 14.00 0.42 Perthitic Granite

including 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.90 Perthitic Granite



150.00 153.00 3.00 0.46 Perthitic Granite



153.00 168.00 15.00 0.13 Perthitic Granite



169.00 172.00 3.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite



179.00 183.00 4.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



193.00 194.00 1.00 0.57 Perthitic Granite



204.00 215.00 11.00 1.09 Perthitic Granite

including 204.00 205.00 1.00 1.67 Perthitic Granite

including 207.00 208.00 1.00 2.12 Perthitic Granite



210.00 211.00 1.00 1.38 Perthitic Granite



212.00 213.00 1.00 1.28 Perthitic Granite



213.00 214.00 1.00 1.80 Perthitic Granite



229.00 230.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



230.00 238.00 8.00 0.11 Perthitic Granite



238.00 239.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



242.00 273.00 31.00 1.07 Episyenite

including 245.00 246.00 1.00 2.37 Episyenite

including 246.00 247.00 1.00 1.08 Episyenite

including 247.00 248.00 1.00 1.74 Episyenite

including 248.00 249.00 1.00 3.85 Episyenite

including 249.00 250.00 1.00 7.40 Episyenite

including 250.00 251.00 1.00 5.11 Episyenite

including 251.00 252.00 1.00 2.04 Episyenite

including 252.00 253.00 1.00 1.77 Episyenite



320.00 331.00 11.00 0.15 Perthitic Granite













24BT038

100.00 155.00 55.00 0.61 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 100.00 105.00 5.00 2.40 Episyenite

including 109.00 117.00 8.00 1.10 Episyenite

including 129.00 131.00 2.00 1.43 Perthitic Granite

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.28 Perthitic Granite













24BT039

9.00 15.00 6.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite



17.32 27.00 9.68 0.27 Perthitic Granite



27.00 36.00 9.00 0.09 Perthitic Granite



42.00 47.00 5.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



53.00 57.00 4.00 0.36 Perthitic Granite



58.00 59.00 1.00 0.19 Perthitic Granite



61.00 67.00 6.00 7.84 Perthitic Granite

including 65.00 66.00 1.00 45.90 Perthitic Granite



76.00 80.00 4.00 0.74 Perthitic Granite



102.00 107.00 5.00 0.76 Perthitic Granite



138.00 139.00 1.00 0.18 Episyenite



140.00 143.00 3.00 0.27 Episyenite



146.00 150.00 4.00 0.14 Episyenite



150.00 152.00 2.00 0.22 Episyenite



154.00 155.00 1.00 0.10 Episyenite



155.00 159.00 4.00 0.28 Episyenite



159.00 165.00 6.00 0.14 Episyenite



174.00 177.00 3.00 0.15 Episyenite



177.00 178.00 1.00 0.28 Episyenite



178.00 184.00 6.00 0.18 Episyenite



184.00 185.00 1.00 0.38 Perthitic Granite



185.00 188.00 3.00 0.14 Perthitic Granite



194.00 195.00 1.00 0.20 Perthitic Granite



197.00 198.00 1.00 0.33 Perthitic Granite



207.00 210.00 3.00 0.16 Perthitic Granite













24BT040

0.00 181.00 181.00 0.74 Episyenite

including 0.00 34.00 34.00 0.50 Episyenite



34.00 39.00 5.00 0.96 Episyenite



39.00 42.00 3.00 0.45 Episyenite



47.00 48.00 1.00 0.22 Episyenite



48.00 52.00 4.00 2.01 Episyenite



52.00 55.00 3.00 0.71 Episyenite



55.00 58.00 3.00 2.11 Episyenite



58.00 60.00 2.00 0.58 Episyenite



60.00 66.00 6.00 1.81 Episyenite



66.00 74.00 8.00 2.00 Episyenite



74.00 77.00 3.00 0.77 Episyenite



81.00 84.00 3.00 0.56 Episyenite



84.00 88.00 4.00 1.35 Episyenite



88.00 90.00 2.00 0.19 Episyenite



91.00 94.00 3.00 0.75 Episyenite



94.00 100.00 6.00 0.25 Episyenite



100.00 103.00 3.00 2.75 Episyenite



103.00 112.00 9.00 0.63 Episyenite



112.00 114.00 2.00 1.51 Episyenite



114.00 121.00 7.00 0.66 Episyenite



123.00 132.00 9.00 0.68 Episyenite



134.00 152.00 18.00 0.41 Episyenite



152.00 155.00 3.00 0.19 Episyenite



156.00 159.00 3.00 0.97 Episyenite



158.00 173.00 15.00 0.33 Episyenite



173.00 174.00 1.00 1.45 Episyenite



174.00 181.00 7.00 0.20 Episyenite



188.00 190.00 2.00 0.15 Perthitic Granite



215.00 217.00 2.00 0.31 Perthitic Granite













24BT041

0.00 7.00 7.00 0.16 Perthitic Granite



80.00 81.00 1.00 0.35 Perthitic Granite



82.00 86.00 4.00 0.16 Perthitic Granite



86.00 88.00 2.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



93.00 95.00 2.00 0.28 Perthitic Granite



97.00 107.00 10.00 0.15 Perthitic Granite



123.00 125.00 2.00 0.14 Perthitic Granite



129.00 139.00 10.00 0.20 Perthitic Granite



146.00 160.00 14.00 0.11 Perthitic Granite



160.00 164.00 4.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite



173.00 192.00 19.00 0.19 Perthitic Granite



187.00 189.00 2.00 0.58 Perthitic Granite



191.00 192.00 1.00 0.56 Perthitic Granite



193.00 194.00 1.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite



196.00 210.00 14.00 0.14 Perthitic Granite



216.00 219.00 3.00 0.12 Perthitic Granite



219.00 223.00 4.00 0.88 Episyenite

including 221.00 222.00 1.00 1.11 Episyenite

including 222.00 223.00 1.00 1.82 Episyenite



229.00 230.00 1.00 0.13 Episyenite

















233.00 255.00 22.00 1.15 Episyenite

including 233.00 240.00 7.00 1.26 Episyenite

including 235.00 236.00 1.00 1.10 Episyenite

including 236.00 237.00 1.00 1.82 Episyenite

including 238.00 239.00 1.00 2.27 Episyenite

including 239.00 240.00 1.00 2.13 Episyenite



240.00 246.00 6.00 0.32 Episyenite



246.00 251.00 5.00 2.10 Episyenite

including 249.00 250.00 1.00 3.15 Episyenite



250.00 251.00 1.00 2.22 Episyenite



251.00 255.00 4.00 1.03 Episyenite

including 253.00 254.00 1.00 1.67 Episyenite

including 254.00 255.00 1.00 1.03 Episyenite



255.00 272.00 17.00 0.34 Episyenite



361.00 362.00 1.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite

Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.

The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

PG = Perthitic Granite

Table 2. Butiá Drill Hole Coordinates

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

Azimuth

(m) (Degrees) Dip

(degrees) Start

Depth

(metres) Final Depth (metres) 23BT005 217984 6586490 387 20 -60 0 230.19 23BT009 218119 6586240 407 20 -60 0 252.95 23BT010 217984 6586486 387 200 -60 0 159.79 23BT011 218022 6586572 382 20 -60 0 200.55 23BT012 218043 6586240 407 20 -60 0 358.13 23BT013 218095 6586397 400 0 -90 0 317.87 23BT014 217999 6586257 410 20 -60 0 331.33 23BT015 218125 6586212 404 20 -60 0 294.37 23BT016 218152 6586454 393 200 -60 0 357.66 23BT017 217973 6586670 383 200 -60 0 253.74 23BT018 218152 6586456 393 0 -90 0 256.36 23BT019 218102 6586534 385 0 -90 0 276.54 24BT020 218187 6586357 398 200 -60 0 76.35 24BT021 218171 6586366 397 20 -60 0 125.93 24BT022 218222 6586349 396 20 -60 0 78.72 24BT023 218126 6586494 389 0 -90 0 275.96 24BT024 218178 6586472 381 0 -90 0 293.83 24BT025 218106 6586305 375 0 -90 0 279.88 24BT026 218239 6586517 378 0 -90 0 517.04 24BT027 218174 6586763 365 200 -60 0 453.92 24BT028 218338 6586314 384 200 -60 0 198.16 24BT029 218033 6586259 395 0 -90 0 210.91 24BT030 218952 6586467 345 200 -60 0 363.55 24BT031 217987 6586538 377 0 -90 0 235.80 24BT032 217965 6586666 377 0 -90 0 559.11 24BT033 217971 6586489 382 0 -90 0 200.32 24BT034 218006 6586584 374 110 -60 0 363.59 24BT035 218006 6586584 374 0 -90 0 153.67 24BT036 218031 6586516 378 110 -60 0 302.52 24BT037 218008 6586415 391 110 -60 0 346.09 24BT038 218133 6586313 397 110 -60 0 198.20 24BT039 218047 6586404 393 110 -60 0 221.80 24BT040 218062 6586455 392 110 -60 0 231.86 24BT041 218167 6586312 395 290 -60 0 369.30

Figure 1 - LDS Project Deposit and Target Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Plan View of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Visible Gold from Drill hole 24BT036 showing visible gold specks (bright yellow) scattered throughout the sample. The gold occurs within a cross-cutting chlorite carbonate veinlet and is associated with pyrite (metallic yellow) and galena (gray). This sample from Drill hole 24BT036 spans the interval 115.0 metres to 116.0 metres and grades 24.8 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_005full.jpg

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

Additional Technical Notes:

Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

