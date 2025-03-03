Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from 18 new drill holes testing the Butiá Gold Deposit ("Butiá" or "Butiá Gold Deposit"), located at the western edge of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in all 18 holes reported in this news release at Butiá, which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Several of these 18 new holes returned more than 100 metres of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals. Several holes were designed to increase the confidence in the Butiá gold resource (converting the Inferred Resource into the Measured & Indicated categories) and others to potentially increase the gold endowment as explained below.
The Company has engaged SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil to complete a comprehensive metallurgical test program for Butiá mineralization with testwork currently underway. These new drill results and initiatives continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Butiá Gold Deposit and the adjacent Fazenda do Posto gold target.
HIGHLIGHTS
Drilling
Hole 24BT034 returned:
- 123.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and including:
- 21.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 6.8 g/t gold from 137.0.0 metres,
- 1.0 metres grading 8.5 g/t gold from 154.0 metres.
- 2.0 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold from 174.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold from 174.0 metres.
- 21.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including
Hole 24BT036 intersected:
- 191.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 50.0 metres and including:
- 2.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 57.0 m
- 50.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 70.0.0 metres, and including:
- 26.0 metres grading 3.8 g/t gold from 90.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 37.2 g/t gold from 110.0 metres,
- 15.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 164.0 metres,
- 3.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 191.0 metres,
- 11.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 210.0 metres.
"In addition to making new discoveries in this highly prospective gold district, our short-term goal remains the delineation of an economically feasible gold mine on the LDS Project. The results from this new round of drilling are critical to our understanding of the Butiá Gold Deposit and the northeast/southwest trending structures that play a significant role in the pattern and nature of mineralization at Butiá and, ultimately, the 'mineability' of the deposit," commented Lavras Gold President & CEO Michael Durose.
"The new drilling results continue to demonstrate the excellent near-surface gold grade and continuity of the Butiá Gold Deposit. Long continuous intervals of gold mineralization over more than 100 metres typically with higher-grade subintervals and beginning at or near surface confirm the bulk-tonnage nature of Butiá. This drilling has also significantly increased our depth of understanding of the geological controls to mineralization. Part of the on-going drilling program at Butiá is testing the potential for extensions to mineralization based on our increasingly more detailed and evolving geological model. We have also initiated a detailed metallurgical testing program for Butiá as part of the overall derisking strategy for the project.
"An update of drilling results for Fazenda do Posto target is expected as soon as final assay results are received and the geological interpretation is completed. Drilling is on-going in this area as well as to the north on the Caneleira Concession, where we made our most recent discovery, Olaria."
[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an Estimated Mineral Resource of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category as detailed in the technical report (the "Butiá Technical Report") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil", amended as of November 15, 2024, and originally dated March 21, 2022, with an effective date of January 25, 2022 and prepared for the Corporation by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda, and co-authored by Volodymyr Myadzel, MAIG, as the qualified person responsible for the entire Butiá Technical Report, and Michael C. Durose, P. Geo., and Frank Richard Baker, MIMMM, MAusIMM.]
Discussion of Drill Results - Butiá Deposit
Butiá is the most advanced gold deposit on the LDS Project consisting of the mineral resource as stated above*, located 150 metres east of the recent Fazenda do Posto gold discovery. The purpose of the current drilling program at Butiá is to increase the geological confidence of the existing gold resource by converting a significant portion of inferred geological resources into the measured and indicated categories and to increase the gold endowment of the existing gold resource. Recent drilling results from Butiá were disclosed in the news release dated June 25, 2024. To date, results from 33 Lavras Gold drill holes totaling 9,346 metres of drilling have been disclosed based on the 2023 and 2024 drilling program. This total includes the 18 holes disclosed in this news release (24BT024 to 24BT041). More than 30,000 metres of drilling have been completed at Butiá to date, including historical drilling prior to 2023.
Figure 1 is a general location map for the LDS Project deposits and targets. Details of the locations of the new drill holes can be found in the plan view in Figure 2. A long section looking northeast is shown in Figure 3. Table 1 details all assay results including newly disclosed results in this press release. Table 2 tabulates drill hole information including collar coordinates, drill hole azimuth and drill hole depths.
A primary purpose of the recent drilling was to test the lateral continuity of gold mineralization across a postulated northeast trending structural corridor. Many of the holes were drilled with an azimuth oriented 110 degrees and/or 290 degrees. As shown in Figure 2 and summarized in Table 1, these holes include 24BT034, 24BT036, 24BT037, 24BT039 and 24BT040 and 24BT041. These holes confirm continuous gold mineralization across a northeast trending structure. Gold grades generally increase towards the northwest where sulphide-bearing episyenite is found. Continuous, moderate grade gold is found in the southeast in areas typically associated with mineralized perthitic granite.
Drill holes 24BT034 and 24BT036 confirm good continuous higher grade gold mineralization between vertical holes 23BT016, 23BT019, 24BT023, and 23BT024 that were drilled across a northwest trend and defining continuous gold mineralization from surface to depths of more than 200 metres (see press release June 2024).
Detailed gold assay results by drill hole are summarized in Table 1. The 18 new holes disclosed in this press release are from 24BT024 to 24BT041. Some highlights of the recent drilling results include:
Drill hole 24BT034 was collared 110 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT019 in the north-central portion of the Butiá gold deposit (see Figure 2). The hole was drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole was designed to test the lateral continuity of higher-grade mineralization encountered in vertical hole 23BT019 that returned 236.0 metres grading 1.40 g/t gold from surface (see Figure 3). A long interval of continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated gold mineralization was encountered from 69.0 meters to a depth of 192.0 metres within mineralized episyenite with minor subintervals of perthitic granite as detailed below.
- Intersected 123.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and including:
- 21.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 6.8 g/t gold from 137.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 7.1 g/t gold from 153.0 metres,
- 2.0 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold from 174.0 m,
- 1.0 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold from 174.0 metres
Drill hole 24BT034 confirms continuous gold mineralization across an interpreted northeast trending structure. Significantly, a 21.0 metre subinterval of high-grade gold grading 4.1 g/t gold was encountered in sulphide-bearing episyenite. Several local high-grade intervals of gold ranging from 5.3 g/t gold to 7.1 g/t gold were also found.
Drill hole 24BT036 was collared 140 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT016 and 23BT018 in the central-west portion of the Butiá gold deposit and drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). The purpose of this hole was to better understand the nature, grade and continuity of gold mineralization in this portion of the deposit across an interpreted northeast trending structure. Continuous gold mineralization was encountered over long intervals in episyenite and mineralized perthitic granite. Higher-grade subintervals have been observed typically within zones of episyenite hosting pyrite and arsenian pyrite. Cross-cutting chlorite quartz-carbonate sulphide veins with visible gold have also been observed (Figure 4). A summary of assay composites is as follows:
- Returned 272.0 meters grading 0.80 g/t gold from surface and including:
- 191.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 50.0 metres and including:
- 2.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 57.0 m
- 50.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 70.0.0 metres, and including:
- 26.0 metres grading 3.8 g/t gold from 26.0 metres, and including
- 1.0 metres grading 37.2 g/t gold from 110.0m
- 15.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 164.0 metres,
- 3.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 191.0 metres,
- 11.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 210.0 metres.
Hole 24BT036 provides a good indication of long continuous gold mineralization laterally to depths of more than 200 metres, and laterally across a northwest-southeast direction.
Drillhole 24BT040 was collared 70 metres southeast of drill hole 24BT036 in the central portion of Butiá. The hole was drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). Continuous gold mineralization was encountered from surface in mineralized episyenite and perthitic granite as highlighted below:
- 181.0 m grading 0.7 g/t gold from surface and including:
- 5.0 m grading 1.0 g/t gold from 34.0m
- 4.0 m grading 2.0 g/t gold from 48.0 m
- 3.0 m grading 2.1 g/t gold from 55.0 m
- 6.0 m grading 1.8 g/t gold from 60.0 m
- 8.0 m grading 2.0 g/t gold from 66.0 m
- 4.0 m grading 1.4 g/t gold from 84.0 m
- 3.0 m grading 2.8 g/t gold from 100.0 m
- 2.0 m grading 1.5 g/t gold from 112.0 m
- 3.0 m grading 1.0 g/t gold from 156.0 m
- 1.0 m grading 1.5 g/t gold from 173.0 m
Please refer to Table 1 for more details.
Drill hole 24BT026 was positioned in the east-central portion of the Butiá gold deposit, 140 metres east of vertical drill hole 23BT019. Drill hole 23BT026 was drilled vertically (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). The purpose was to better grasp the nature of the geology and extent of gold mineralization vertically in this portion of the deposit. Multiple long intervals of gold mineralization consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite +- arsenian pyrite within episyenite and perthitic granite occurred from 119.0 metres to a depth of 491.0 metres. Numerous mineralized intervals were encountered. Highlights are shown below. Refer to Table 1 for more detail:
- 28.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 167.0 metres and including:
- 10.0 metres grading 3.5 g/t gold from 167.0 metres and including
- 1.0 metres grading 30.6 g/t gold from 169.0 metres
- 14.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from 391.0 metres and including
- 6.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 391.0 metres and including
- 1.0 metre grading 2.6 g/t gold from 393.0 metres and including
- 1.0 metre grading 5.5 g/t gold from 395.0 m
- 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 436.0 m and including:
- 2.0 metres grading 5.7 g/t gold from 439.0 m and including
- 1.0 metre grading 8.9 g/t gold from 439.0 m and including
Hole 24BT026 was successful in demonstrating the depth potential of mineralization at Butiá.
Drill hole 24BT037 was collared 70 metres southwest of drill hole 24BT040 and drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). The purpose was to test the southwestern extension of the deposit. Multiple closely spaced zones of gold mineralization were encountered throughout the hole beginning from 32.0 metres to 331.0 metres. Highlights are as follows:
- 1.0 metre grading 3.5 g/t gold from 51.0 metres
- 5.0 metres grading 11.7 g/t gold from 66.0 metres and including
- 1.0 metre grading 56.9 g/t gold from 67.0 metres
- 13.0 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold from 78.0 metres including
- 1.0 metre grading 2.9 g/t gold from, 82.0 metres
- 11.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 204.0 metres including
- 1.0 metre grading 1.7 g/t gold from 204.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 2.1 g/t gold from 207.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 1.4 g/t gold from 210.00 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 1.3 g/t gold from 212.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 213.0 metres
- 31.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 242.0 metres and including
- 1.0 metres grading 3.9 g/t gold from 248.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 7.4 g/t gold from 249.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 5.1 g/t gold from 250.0 metres
Drill hole 24BT038 was positioned along the southeastern edge of the Butiá gold deposit and drilled along an azimuth of 110 degrees at an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered 55.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization grading 0.6 g/t gold from 100.0 metres, including several higher-grade subintervals including:
- 5.0 m grading 2.4 g/t gold from 100.0 metres
- 8.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 109.0 metres
- 2.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 129.0 metres
- 1.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 147.0 metres
Hole 24BT038 was successful in extending the Butiá mineralized footprint to the southeast.
Drill hole 24BT041 was collared in the southeast part of Butiá and drilled along an azimuth of 290 degrees at an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered moderate disseminated gold near the top of the hole and better grades at depth. Gold mineralization is hosted within perthitic granite and episyenite. Highlights are detailed below:
- 2.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 187.0 metres
- 1.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 191.0 metres
- 4.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 219.0 m including
- 1.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 221.0 metres and
- 1.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 222.0 metres
- 22.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 233.0 metres including
- 7.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 233.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 236.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 2.3 g/t gold from 238.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 2.1 g/t gold from 239.0 metres
- 5.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 246.0 metres including
- 1.0 metre grading 3.2 g/t gold from 249.0 metres and
- 1.0 metre grading 2.2 g/t gold from 250.0 metres
- 4.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 253.0 metres including
- 1.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 254.0 metres.
Please refer to Table 1 for a complete list of all drill holes and detailed assay results.
- Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.
- The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.
- Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.
- PG = Perthitic Granite
Figure 1 - LDS Project Deposit and Target Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_002full.jpg
Figure 2. Plan View of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_003full.jpg
Figure 3. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_004full.jpg
Figure 4. Visible Gold from Drill hole 24BT036 showing visible gold specks (bright yellow) scattered throughout the sample. The gold occurs within a cross-cutting chlorite carbonate veinlet and is associated with pyrite (metallic yellow) and galena (gray). This sample from Drill hole 24BT036 spans the interval 115.0 metres to 116.0 metres and grades 24.8 g/t gold.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/243028_f9125ca14474688a_005full.jpg
About the LDS Project
The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.
The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
"Michael Durose"
President & CEO
Additional Technical Notes:
Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.
All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.
Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.
Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.
Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
