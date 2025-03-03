Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
03.03.25
08:13 Uhr
2,980 Euro
+0,005
+0,17 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9053,15016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025 15:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.0 million in February 2025 and decreased by 4.0% compared to February 2024.

The decline in retail turnover of Apranga Group in February 2025 was influenced by the one-day shorter February and weaker-than-usual sales of the spring season collection due to colder weather.

In January-February 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 46.9 million and increased by 2.0% year-on-year.

In January-February 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.7%, in Latvia increased by 2.8% and in Estonia decreased by 2.6% year-on-year.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering an area of 91.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.2% year-on-year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.