The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.0 million in February 2025 and decreased by 4.0% compared to February 2024.

The decline in retail turnover of Apranga Group in February 2025 was influenced by the one-day shorter February and weaker-than-usual sales of the spring season collection due to colder weather.

In January-February 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 46.9 million and increased by 2.0% year-on-year.

In January-February 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.7%, in Latvia increased by 2.8% and in Estonia decreased by 2.6% year-on-year.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering an area of 91.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.2% year-on-year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801