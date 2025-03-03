Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
03.03.25
08:38 Uhr
1,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9951,06018:58
Dow Jones News
03.03.2025 18:39 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
03-March-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Marc Page 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                              Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                               984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    Purchase of ordinary shares 
c)      Currency                            GBP 
 
                                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                       0.855189    50,000 
                                       0.854320    18,271 
                                       0.859999    18,947 
                                       0.859999    44,977 
                                       0.849999    40,000 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)                     0.846780    50,000 
                                       0.840136    50,000 
                                       0.840000    50,000 
                                       0.819999    50,000 
                                       0.828884    90,023 
                                       0.815000    50,000 
                                       0.813560    75,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume 587,218

- Price 0.83627

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                         Miles Page 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive 
                                  Director) 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment           Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                         984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Purchase of ordinary shares 
c)      Currency                       GBP 
 
                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)                0.811436    22,483 
                                  0.81      9,033

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume 31,516

- Price 0.81102

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                         Marshall Page 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive 
                                  Director) 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment           Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                         984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Purchase of ordinary shares 
c)      Currency                       GBP 
 
                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)                0.817989    22,302 
                                  0.816245    8,964

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume 31,266

- Price 0.81877

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377835 
EQS News ID:  2094565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.