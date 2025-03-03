Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-March-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) 0.855189 50,000 0.854320 18,271 0.859999 18,947 0.859999 44,977 0.849999 40,000 d) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.846780 50,000 0.840136 50,000 0.840000 50,000 0.819999 50,000 0.828884 90,023 0.815000 50,000 0.813560 75,000

e) - Aggregated volume 587,218

- Price 0.83627

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Miles Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.811436 22,483 0.81 9,033

e) - Aggregated volume 31,516

- Price 0.81102

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marshall Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.817989 22,302 0.816245 8,964

e) - Aggregated volume 31,266

- Price 0.81877

f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

