2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France 03-March-2025 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France Strasbourg, February 3, 2024 - 2CRSi, a specialist in high-performance energy-efficient servers and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructures, announces that it has won a bid worth approximately EUR7.4 million. The contract involves supplying servers and IT equipment to a research and education center dedicated to artificial intelligence in southern France, aiming to train top engineers and researchers in the field. The institution is a leading engineering school and research center specializing in digital technologies, covering fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and networks. It offers high-level engineering programs and collaborates with international academic and industrial partners. With its expertise in technological innovation, it plays a key role in applied research. 2CRSi has secured this strategic EUR7.4 million contract, renewable over 12 months, to equip a cutting-edge AI infrastructure in southern France. A Rapidly Expanding AI Infrastructure Artificial intelligence has long been at the core of research and teaching at this renowned center for technological research and innovation. With the increasing power of large language models (LLMs) and the growing demand for high-performance computing, the center launched a project to modernize and expand its IT infrastructure. This strategic project relies on next-generation equipment designed to tackle AI research challenges, particularly in healthcare, cybersecurity, and combating deepfakes. Through this contract, 2CRSi will supply servers optimized for AI workloads, featuring NVIDIA H200 SXM, NVL, and L40S GPUs, integrated into a high-performance computing environment based on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise stack. This infrastructure will double the center's computing power, ensuring that researchers and students have access to the necessary tools for top-tier research. Energy Optimization and Advanced Cooling AI-focused data centers face several major challenges: -- Exponential energy demand, -- Complex thermal dissipation, -- Space and cooling constraints in existing infrastructures. Leveraging its expertise in thermal flow management and advanced cooling, 2CRSi will provide solutions tailored to the center's needs. The new equipment will optimize energy consumption, with part of the power supply covered by a local photovoltaic plant. This infrastructure aligns with a sustainable strategy aimed at reducing the environmental impact of high-performance computing. A Contract that Strengthens 2CRSi's Market Position With this new collaboration, 2CRSi further solidifies its position as a key player in cloud and AI-dedicated data center infrastructures. Its close relationship with NVIDIA enables it to remain competitive in markets where computing power demand is surging. Alain Wilmouth, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of 2CRSi, stated: "This contract validates 2CRSi's strategy of delivering the best cloud infrastructures worldwide. We are thrilled to collaborate with a key player in southern France on such a strategic project for the country. Being chosen by a leading institution to ensure the redundancy and expansion of its AI infrastructure is a strong recognition of our expertise." About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated a revenue of EUR220 million. Today, it markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. More info: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Communication Financial Communication Financial Press Relations Manager michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

