2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France 
03-March-2025 / 18:08 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France 
 
Strasbourg, February 3, 2024 - 2CRSi, a specialist in high-performance energy-efficient servers and artificial 
intelligence (AI) infrastructures, announces that it has won a bid worth approximately EUR7.4 million. The contract 
involves supplying servers and IT equipment to a research and education center dedicated to artificial intelligence in 
southern France, aiming to train top engineers and researchers in the field. 
The institution is a leading engineering school and research center specializing in digital technologies, covering 
fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and networks. It offers high-level engineering programs and 
collaborates with international academic and industrial partners. With its expertise in technological innovation, it 
plays a key role in applied research. 2CRSi has secured this strategic EUR7.4 million contract, renewable over 12 months, 
to equip a cutting-edge AI infrastructure in southern France. 
 
A Rapidly Expanding AI Infrastructure 
Artificial intelligence has long been at the core of research and teaching at this renowned center for technological 
research and innovation. With the increasing power of large language models (LLMs) and the growing demand for 
high-performance computing, the center launched a project to modernize and expand its IT infrastructure. This strategic 
project relies on next-generation equipment designed to tackle AI research challenges, particularly in healthcare, 
cybersecurity, and combating deepfakes. 
Through this contract, 2CRSi will supply servers optimized for AI workloads, featuring NVIDIA H200 SXM, NVL, and L40S 
GPUs, integrated into a high-performance computing environment based on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise stack. This 
infrastructure will double the center's computing power, ensuring that researchers and students have access to the 
necessary tools for top-tier research. 
Energy Optimization and Advanced Cooling 
AI-focused data centers face several major challenges: 
   -- Exponential energy demand, 
   -- Complex thermal dissipation, 
   -- Space and cooling constraints in existing infrastructures. 
Leveraging its expertise in thermal flow management and advanced cooling, 2CRSi will provide solutions tailored to the 
center's needs. The new equipment will optimize energy consumption, with part of the power supply covered by a local 
photovoltaic plant. This infrastructure aligns with a sustainable strategy aimed at reducing the environmental impact 
of high-performance computing. 
 
A Contract that Strengthens 2CRSi's Market Position 
With this new collaboration, 2CRSi further solidifies its position as a key player in cloud and AI-dedicated data 
center infrastructures. Its close relationship with NVIDIA enables it to remain competitive in markets where computing 
power demand is surging. 
 
Alain Wilmouth, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of 2CRSi, stated: 
"This contract validates 2CRSi's strategy of delivering the best cloud infrastructures worldwide. We are thrilled to 
collaborate with a key player in southern France on such a strategic project for the country. Being chosen by a leading 
institution to ensure the redundancy and expansion of its AI infrastructure is a strong recognition of our expertise." 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, 
particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated a revenue of EUR220 
million. Today, it markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi 
has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and was transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
More info: www.2crsi.com 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Communication    Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Manager                                             michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                                       01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi Wins a EUR7.4M Bid for AI Training and Research in France vEN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2094567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2094567 03-March-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
