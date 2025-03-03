WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$207.0 millionThe company's bottom line came in at -$207.0 million, or -$16.04 per share. This compares with -$37.3 million, or -$2.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$1.4 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $55.80 million from $56.66 million last year.Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$207.0 Mln. vs. -$37.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$16.04 vs. -$2.91 last year. -Revenue: $55.80 Mln vs. $56.66 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX