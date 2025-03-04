WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced that its employees, who are members of The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM), have successfully voted to ratify a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.CSX noted that it remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX