Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading 4G/5G IoT semiconductor company, today announced that Coyote, the European leader in connected driver assistance services, has selected Sequans Monarch® technology to connect its latest generation of trackers, named Coyote Nano 2.0, to cellular LPWA networks (and particularly LTE-M). The combination of Sequans Monarch technology with the multiple technologies use by Coyote sets a new benchmark in vehicle tracking. Coyote Nano 2.0 is a part of Coyote Secure, the market benchmark stolen vehicle recovery service, which has a proven track record, with 91% of stolen vehicles being recovered within 48 hours, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology.

"We have been looking for the most robust, energy-efficient, and advanced RF performance cellular LPWA solution, and Sequans' Monarch technology has been a natural choice," said Stéphane Curtelin, Marketing Products and Services Director at Coyote. "We needed a wireless technology that could operate in the most challenging environments with the lowest power consumption possible and Sequans Monarch technology met our expectations."

The Coyote Nano 2.0 tracker is autonomous, resistant to jamming and tampering, and discreetly hidden in customers' vehicles. It has multiple wireless communication systems and location services and can operate in the most challenging RF environments. With Sequans Monarch, it connects seamlessly to cellular LPWA networks and provides extensive coverage across Europe and beyond, significantly increasing the chances of vehicle recovery. Engineered for longevity, the tracker boasts a target battery life of up to 5 years, ensuring continuous operation.

"We are honoured that Coyote has chosen our Monarch technology for their new stolen vehicle recovery tracker that cannot compromise on the performances of the communication," said Georges Karam, CEO at Sequans. "The partnership with Coyote underscores the exceptional capabilities of our technology in delivering high performance, low power consumption, and robust security features."

The integration of Sequans Monarch technology into Coyote's stolen vehicle recovery tracker represents a significant step forward in the fight against vehicle theft. By leveraging the latest advancements in cellular LPWA networks, this collaboration ensures that vehicle owners benefit from the most reliable and efficient tracking solution available today.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specialized in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To learn more, please visit sequans.com.

About Coyote

Founded in 2005, Coyote is the European leader in connected driver assistance services, offering innovative solutions for private drivers and professionals. A perfect alliance between people and technology, the Coyote services platform aims to improve the safety and comfort of its Community, with a commitment to excellence in its technologies. Since 2018, the Coyote Secure stolen vehicle recovery solution and a fleet management service have been added to the services platform to support drivers while securing their vehicles. Coyote is one of the largest aggregators of data on the roads, processing 25 billion items of information every month in real time from all the connected terminals of the 5 million members of the Coyote Community in Europe. The Coyote group, which has operations in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg, and its services are available in 16 European countries.

To learn more, please visit corporate.moncoyote.com.

