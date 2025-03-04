Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Among the World's Top 25 IT Services Brands: Brand Finance IT Services 2025

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading IT services and solutions provider, proudly announces its entry into the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally, as recognized in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2025 report. This milestone highlights Hexaware's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.

Hexaware's brand value has soared from USD 724 million in 2024 to USD 824 million in 2025, reflecting a remarkable 14% year-on-year growth. Over the past four years, the company has clocked an impressive 124.5% growth in brand value. It has climbed five ranks to secure the 24th position this year, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) advancing from 73.4 to 76.4 and its brand rating elevated to AA+. The report attributes this impressive growth to stable financial performance and an enhanced BSI despite challenging geopolitical conditions and disruptions in decision-making.

The refreshed Brand Strength Framework, underpinned by Global ITDM Research findings, has elevated Hexaware's perception and behavior scores across key geographies, including the US and Europe. Hexaware's unwavering efforts to brand building and innovation continue to yield robust growth, encouraging brand customer funnel scores in the US further reinforcing its dedication to delivering transformative value for customers.

With an 'AI-first' strategy at its core, Hexaware has redefined its service offerings and internal operations, seamlessly integrating AI across its business landscape. Hexaware is not just adopting technology; it's reshaping how it delivers value. An astounding 99% of its IT workforce, including the leadership team, has undergone intensive AI and Generative AI training, ensuring Hexaware remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

Commenting on this milestone, R Srikrishna, CEO and Managing Director, Hexaware, stated, "This achievement recognizes our efforts to innovate and deliver value to our customers. Our 'AI-first' approach has not only transformed our services but has also empowered our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We are immensely proud of this achievement and are excited to continue our journey of growth and transformation."

"At Hexaware, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware. "Our brand's ascent in the rankings reflects our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to driving innovation and delivering transformative value to our clients."

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman, Brand Finance, said, "Hexaware's debut in Brand Finance's IT Services ranking reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation, employee engagement, and client satisfaction-key drivers of its brand value and brand strength growth. As the digital landscape evolves, Hexaware's 'AI-first' strategy further solidifies its position as a key player in the sector, leveraging artificial intelligence to fuel expansion and deliver advanced solutions to clients worldwide."

