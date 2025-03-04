Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
03.03.25
09:31 Uhr
34,300 Euro
-0,200
-0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,16034,72010:31
34,38034,48010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2025 10:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

Finanznachrichten News

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 MARCH 2025 AT 11:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

Kalmar's annual report 2024 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2024 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2024 includes the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. The Annual Report also includes the Sustainability Statement, which has been compiled according to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), as part of the Board of Directors' report.

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Kalmar publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Kalmar's financial review 2024. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kalmar's ESEF consolidated financial statements. The reasonable assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the Annual report, Kalmar also publishes its GRI Index for the year 2024 in English. All materials are available on the company website at www.kalmarglobal.comand as attachments to this release.

APPENDICES
Kalmar annual report 2024
KALMAR-2024-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish)
Kalmar GRI index 2024

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 40 743 0306

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Kalmar annual report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60e104d9-a804-4b17-94e7-5c0a8c869a9d)
  • KALMAR-2024-12-31-fi (XHTML file, in Finnish) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88fe927f-589c-4a58-9071-4fc7fe1f83a6)
  • Kalmar GRI index 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa1709ca-3efa-426b-a3e2-7ce5797091f3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.