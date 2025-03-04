Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 MARCH 2025 AT 11:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

Kalmar's annual report 2024 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2024 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2024 includes the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. The Annual Report also includes the Sustainability Statement, which has been compiled according to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), as part of the Board of Directors' report.

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Kalmar publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Kalmar's financial review 2024. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kalmar's ESEF consolidated financial statements. The reasonable assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the Annual report, Kalmar also publishes its GRI Index for the year 2024 in English. All materials are available on the company website at www.kalmarglobal.com and as attachments to this release.

Kalmar annual report 2024

KALMAR-2024-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish)

Kalmar GRI index 2024

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 40 743 0306

