Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
München
04.03.25
08:36 Uhr
0,665 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
04.03.2025 08:07 Uhr
04.03.2025 08:07 Uhr
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2025

In February 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 347,651 passengers, which is a 4.5% decrease compared to February 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 32.1% to 18,107 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 7.4% to 44,431 units compared to the same period a year ago. Compared to 29 calendar days in February 2024 there were 28 calendar days in February 2025.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for February 2025 were the following:

February 2025February 2024Change
Passengers347,651364,003-4.5%
Finland - Sweden90,300102,252-11.7%
Estonia - Finland225,504230,391-2.1%
Estonia - Sweden31,84731,3601.6%
Cargo Units18,10726,672-32.1%
Finland - Sweden2,3053,212-28.2%
Estonia - Finland13,03919,645-33.6%
Estonia - Sweden2,7633,815-27.6%
Passenger Vehicles44,43147,997-7.4%
Finland - Sweden2,4103,012-20.0%
Estonia - Finland40,79243,532-6.3%
Estonia - Sweden1,2291,453-15.4%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 4 days and the cruise ferry Baltic Princess on the Turku-Stockholm route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The February Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by cargo vessel Regal Star until 9 February 2025 after which the route is operated by passenger vessel Star I. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate in February. The cargo vessels Sailor and Regal Star remain in lay-up until further developments.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170
372


