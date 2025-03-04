OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge (ENB.TO, ENB) reaffirmed 2025 full year financial guidance of: adjusted EBITDA of C$19.4-C$20.0 billion, and DCF per share of C$5.50-C$5.90. Also, the company reaffirmed financial outlook for EBITDA of 7-9% average annual growth through 2026 and average annual DCF per share and EPS growth outlooks of 3% and 4-6%, respectively, through 2026. Post-2026, and through the end of the decade, Enbridge expects average annual growth of approximately 5% for adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share and adjusted EPS.Enbridge announced plans to invest up to C$2 billion in the Mainline through 2028. These investments will be focused on further enhancing and sustaining reliability and efficiency aimed at ensuring the Mainline system continues to operate safely and at full capacity to support maximum throughput.Also, the company expects to return approximately C$40-C$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through steadily growing dividends.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX