Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is pleased to announce that Céline Billant has joined SATO as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Development, bringing two decades of expertise in project finance and infrastructure development for some of the world's leading investors and developers. With a proven track record in structuring and executing complex financial strategies, she has played a key role in shaping large-scale infrastructure projects and infrastructure operators roadmap, across various industries and geographies. Her deep industry knowledge and strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving SATO's growth and expanding its corporate development initiatives.

At SATO, Céline will focus on developing partnerships and optimizing investment strategies to accelerate the company's expansion into new markets for AI and HPC. Her extensive experience in high-stakes financial structuring and infrastructure execution positions her as a critical asset in scaling SATO's AI and HPC operations. With her leadership, the company expects to enhance its impact in the industry, leveraging her expertise to drive innovation and long-term value creation.

Stock Option Grants

The Company announces that it is granting an aggregate of 1,991,424 stock options under its amended and restated stock option plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.185 per common share for a five-year term, expiring on March 2, 2030. A total of 1,085,000 options will vest on April 21, 2025, and 906,424 options will vest on March 3, 2026. Of the total grant, 1,071,424 options have been awarded to directors and officers and are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with TSXV policies.

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide highly efficient computing power for Bitcoin Mining, and may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

