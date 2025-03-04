Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM", "Canadian Nexus", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 14, 2025, it has executed the Definitive Agreement with Ali Saheli ("AS") to acquire the assets of the GRID Platform. As this is a related party transaction, Mr. Saheli abstained from participating in this investment decision.

Purchase Price & Consideration (revised from the Letter of Intent terms)

The purchase price is to be CDN$725,000. The consideration is structured as an all-share purchase; set forth as follows:

2,900,000 shares of "TEAM" (based on Feb. 14/25 closing price of $0.25)

A pooling agreement will include additional terms on top of any escrow provisions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and/or the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The pooling agreement to be as follows: 50% of shares (or 1,450,000 shares) are to be released on the 6-month anniversary of the Definitive Agreement date; The remaining 50% of shares (or 1,450,000 shares) are to be released on the 12-month anniversary of the Definitive Agreement date.



Scott Young, CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with Ali as President of TEAM and implementing his GRID Platform to enhance our investment opportunities in numerous energy sectors."

Ali Saheli expressed his enthusiasm about joining Canadian Nexus as President, stating, "I am thrilled to join Canadian Nexus and work alongside an exceptional team. I look forward to driving innovation and growth while creating lasting value for our shareholders."

The acquired property consists of the intellectual property and proprietary technology of the GRID decentralized energy platform. This includes, but is not limited to, its blockchain-based peer-to-peer architecture, virtual power plant (VPP) aggregation model, and artificial intelligence-driven optimization algorithms. Additionally, the acquisition encompasses all related software, data, user relationships, platform revenue streams, and proprietary methodologies that enable the coordination of distributed energy resources (DERs) for efficient grid participation and market operations.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects with a focus on the Uranium and Artificial Intelligence sectors. Canadian Nexus leverages its network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio. The new TEAM website is www.CanadianNexus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects, management estimates and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243203

SOURCE: Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.