WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $165 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $4.20 billion from $4.29 billion last year.Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $165 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $4.20 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX