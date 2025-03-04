Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

In the First Tranche, the Company raised gross proceeds of $92,250 through the issuance of 1,230,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.075 per Share. The proceeds from the issuance of the Shares will be used for working capital purposes.

All Shares issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Subscriptions by insiders of the Company accounted for $73,500 of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Participation by insiders in the Offering is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b).

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Offering and the Company's exploration plans that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: financing risk and the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and metals prices; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

