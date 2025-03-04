WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK), a medical technology company, Tuesday announced that it has introduced the Steri-Shield 8 personal protection system, the latest addition to its personal protective equipment lineup.Developed through years of research and collaboration with healthcare professionals, the system aims to enhance safety and comfort for care teams and patients.The Steri-Shield 8 system features a redesigned helmet with three points of contact for an adjustable fit, improved visibility with a wider field of vision, and a cooling fan targeting the front and back of the neck.It also includes a sleeker battery, a more efficient charging station, and three toga styles offering AAMI level 4 protection in all critical zones, ensuring maximum fluid and microbial barrier protection.SYK is currently trading premarket at $392.15, down 0.69 percent or $2.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX