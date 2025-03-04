WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Building materials company Owens Corning (OC), a residential and commercial building products leader, announced Tuesday that Gina Beredo has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel of the company.In her expanded role, Beredo will oversee the company's human resources function along with her existing legal, corporate affairs, aviation, and community affairs responsibilities.Beredo joined the company in June 2021 as General Counsel. During this time, she has continued to expand her impact and accountabilities, playing a key role in advancing the company's business strategy, including successfully acquiring and integrating Masonite International Corporation and executing the divestiture of the company's glass reinforcements business while also elevating the performance of the legal and corporate affairs functions.Paula Russell will support a smooth transition of responsibilities through her exit in mid-April. Russell, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, begins her planned path to pursue personal growth opportunities aligned with her passions.She has worked over her 25-year career with the company to modernize its human resources practices and processes and enhance employee engagement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX