Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
04.03.25
17:14 Uhr
28,560 Euro
-1,450
-4,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
04.03.2025 17:00 Uhr
EQT completes sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million, of which EQT received c. EUR 333 million

NEW YORK, March. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S.à r.L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of 20 million shares in Azelis Group NV (the "Company") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million. As part of the Sale, EQT will receive gross proceeds of c. EUR 333 million. The Sale was completed on February 28, 2025. BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators for the Sale.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-azelis-group-nv,c4112893

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4112893/3293781.pdf

Press Release, EQT VIII, Azelis Group, 280225

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-azelis-group-nv-302391815.html

