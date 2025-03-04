OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB receives positive assessment regarding the PCT-patent application for BupiZenge

Stockholm, March 4, 2025 - OncoZenge AB (publ) announces today that a positive opinion has been received regarding the patentability of the new international application submitted to the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) earlier this year.

A positive international preliminary examination report and a written opinion have been issued by the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) authority. The patent application is directed to patent claims related to the product, and fulfills the patentability criteria. The next step is to submit the application in the countries and regions the company prioritizes according to its patent strategy, and to have it approved at national or regional levels.

Upon approval, BupiZenge for pain relief in oral mucositis, or any potential future variants of BupiZenge for other applications, will be patent-protected until 2045.

Niclas Holmgren, board member of OncoZenge comments "With this news we have taken an important step closer to both longer duration and broader patent protection approval for BupiZenge, key to capture the full commercial potential for both our global licensees and OncoZenge".

The PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) is an international patent system that enables companies to seek patent protection internationally for their innovations in approximately 150 countries. Within the framework of the PCT, a preliminary assessment of patentability is conducted before the application proceeds to the national phase, where national patent applications are submitted. In concrete terms, this means that one has a good understanding of the prospects for obtaining patent protection for an innovation even before submitting the national patent applications.



About OncoZenge

OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.



OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.