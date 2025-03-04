Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTC Pink: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of transformative initiatives designed to enhance its market standing, strengthen its financial stability, and to establish itself as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset investment.

With an aggressive expansion strategy, new asset acquisitions, and increased operational capacity, Cloud3 is well-positioned to drive shareholder value and solidify its market presence.

Significant Leadership Commitment and Financial Strength

CEO David Nikzad and COO Jason Hobson have personally committed to ensuring the long-term financial strength of Cloud3, providing the Company with the necessary financial support to expand its infrastructure, acquire high-value assets, and accelerate its strategic vision. This level of backing underscores Cloud3's ability to execute high-impact business initiatives with confidence.

Strategic Financial Growth & Capital Deployment

Bitcoin & Digital Asset Holdings: Cloud3 has established a strong digital asset position by holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet, demonstrating confidence in decentralized financial instruments and long-term value preservation.

LIF3 Token Holdings: The Company currently holds approximately 116 million LIF3 tokens, valued at CAD$507,500 as of March 3, 2025 (coingecko.com). This reinforces Cloud3's deep integration within the Lif3 DeFi ecosystem.

New Financing Round: Cloud3 is preparing for an additional round of financing, aimed at fueling its expansion into blockchain infrastructure, validator node operations, and digital asset acquisitions.

Debt Reduction & Balance Sheet Strengthening: The Company is actively optimizing its financial structure, focusing on long-term value creation and reducing liabilities while expanding asset holdings.

Expansion Into Blockchain Infrastructure: Running Validator Nodes for Lif3

Cloud3 Ventures is proud to announce that it will be the first company to run validator nodes for Lif3, a pivotal step in expanding its blockchain infrastructure capabilities. These nodes will support the scalability, security, and efficiency of the Lif3 ecosystem, reinforcing Cloud3's role as a key contributor to decentralized finance and next-generation blockchain technology.

Validator node operations mark a strategic evolution for Cloud3, as they not only generate recurring revenue but also position the Company at the heart of Lif3's growing DeFi ecosystem. This initiative places Cloud3 among the leading companies actively securing blockchain networks, enhancing long-term financial sustainability and market positioning.

Actively Pursuing High-Value Asset Acquisitions

Cloud3 is currently evaluating strategic acquisitions in compute power, energy solutions, and blockchain infrastructure - critical areas that drive digital asset innovation and decentralized finance at scale. These acquisitions will allow Cloud3 to expand its revenue streams, capitalize on emerging trends in blockchain and AI-powered computing, and further strengthen its position as a diversified technology and financial powerhouse.

With these expansions, Cloud3 is not just investing in technology but shaping the very foundation of digital finance by integrating infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and decentralized applications into a cohesive, high-growth ecosystem.

Lif3: A Powerhouse in Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains.

Through its expansive product offerings, Lif3 enables users to safely and securely invest in opportunities that align with their financial goals, risk profiles, and preferred strategies.

Lif3's Core Offerings Include:

Multi-Chain Compatibility: Currently operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera, with future expansion plans.

Advanced DeFi Tools: Users can swap cryptocurrencies, participate in yield farming, provide liquidity, and engage in decentralized lending markets, accessing yield opportunities on single assets and liquidity-paired assets.

Crypto Acquisition & Trading: Lif3 offers seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions via credit card purchases and a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange, supporting low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

Lif3 Mobile Wallet: A secure and intuitive mobile crypto wallet, allowing users to manage digital assets directly from their smartphones, eliminating third-party security risks.

Permissioned Layer 1 Blockchain (L1): Lif3 is launching its own permissioned L1 blockchain, providing a high-speed, secure, and scalable ecosystem for DeFi applications.

Layer 2 Blockchains as a Service: Lif3 enables developers to build on top of its L1 infrastructure, leveraging its robust security and efficiency to create innovative decentralized applications (dApps).

Community-Driven Governance: Lif3 thrives on an engaged and passionate user base, where active governance participation, feedback, and social engagement contribute to the protocol's evolution.

Lif3 is pushing the boundaries of DeFi, making advanced solutions accessible to all investors - whether seeking low-risk, passive investment strategies or pursuing higher-yield opportunities in emerging DeFi markets. The Lif3 ecosystem continues to evolve the financial industry, positioning itself at the forefront of decentralized financial technology.

Positioned for Market Revaluation & Shareholder Growth

Cloud3 Ventures is actively executing a multi-pronged growth strategy that is designed to increase investor confidence, improve stock performance, and drive long-term shareholder value. With a strong leadership team, strategic acquisitions, and blockchain-powered revenue streams, Cloud3 is positioning itself as a leading force in DeFi, digital finance, and Web3 infrastructure.

CEO Statement

"Cloud3 Ventures is entering a new era of growth and innovation. We are no longer just a company holding digital assets - we are actively building the infrastructure to support the future of decentralized finance. Running validator nodes, securing high-value digital assets, and expanding our operational capacity are critical steps in transforming Cloud3 into a long-term leader in blockchain technology. Our financial strength, leadership commitment, and strategic acquisitions position us to create sustainable value for our shareholders," said David Nikzad, CEO of Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of Orthogonal's advisory board to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243281

SOURCE: Cloud3 Ventures Inc.