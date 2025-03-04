Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
04.03.25
17:22 Uhr
0,118 Euro
-0,002
-1,83 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.03.2025 20:46 Uhr
04.03.2025 20:46 Uhr
123 Leser
Vow ASA: Grant of synthetic options

Oslo, 4 March 2025: Reference is made to the exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") on 5 February 2025 regarding the appointment of Gunnar Pedersen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective no later than 1 August 2025. Mr. Pedersen has today been granted synthetic options equivalent to a value of NOK 1,000,000. The options are to be cash settled, subject to a 3-year term, a strike price of NOK 4 and customary terms and conditions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4(1) no. 1 of the Oslo Stock Exchange's issuer rules.


