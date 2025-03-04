Morningstar DBRS has revised all credit rating trends on TMX Group to Stable from Negative, confirms rating of AA (low) and R-1 (middle)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) today announced that DBRS Limited (Morningstar DBRS) has revised the trend on all credit ratings of TMX Group to Stable from Negative as a result of the progress made in deleveraging following the January 2024 acquisition of VettaFi Holdings LLC (TMX VettaFi). Morningstar DBRS also confirmed the Long-Term Issuer Rating and the Senior Unsecured Debt credit rating of TMX at AA (low), as well as its Commercial Paper (CP) credit rating at R-1 (middle).

For more information, including key credit rating considerations, drivers, and rationale, please see DBRS press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the TMX Group debentures or any other securities of TMX Group in any jurisdiction, and is not an offer for sale within the United States of any securities of TMX Group. Securities of TMX Group, including any debt securities, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under U.S. securities laws or unless exempt from registration under such laws.

