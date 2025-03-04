Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Northwest') will be releasing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Monday, March 10, 2025, before the market opens. The delay in timing of the release is due to auditor resource constraints following the REIT's recent bond offering.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in Numbers:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-844-763-8274

1-844-763-8274 International: 1-647-484-8814

1-647-484-8814 Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13957

A replay will be available until March 17, 2025, by accessing:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658

1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088

1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 1201895

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 171 income-producing properties and approximately 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

