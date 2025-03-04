CNH Industrial Uses Automation To Boost Productivity and Sustainability at Parts Depot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2025 / CNH

On World Engineering Day, world-class equipment, technology and services company CNH releases the first installment in its latest 'A Sustainable Year' series.

The article "Engineers mastermind automation at a depot with many moving parts" looks at the impact of the AutoStore automation initiative at one of CNH's North American parts depots in Lebanon, Indiana, USA. This 19-acre depot operates close to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving their global dealer network.

As a key global depot, Lebanon must manage a wide range of spare parts for many different models across CNH's portfolio. And every year, as they launch new machines, more new parts flow into its inventory to join existing stock.

Learn how CNH's planning and process engineers devised new automation processes that address this storage issue and result in zero downtime, increased productivity, cost savings and sustainability benefits.

Read the full story at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/autostore-project

