Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 134643 | ISIN: USY68851AK32 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 17:02
103,69 
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 22:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PETRONAS and CNH Industrial Launch New Line of Lubricants With a Focus on the Circular Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, in partnership with PETRONAS Lubrificants International (PLI), through its subsidiary PETRONAS Lubrificantes Brasil (PLB), has launched the FLEETPRO Cycle product line.

It has been developed to serve the agricultural machinery of the Case IH and New Holland brands, as well as CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction.

This portfolio is created with sustainable raw materials, in addition to using high-performance technologies, maintaining the quality and performance standard of the brands. The initiative also reinforces the companies' commitment to sustainability.

To enable the development of this initiative, the companies have entered into a collaboration with Lwart Soluções Ambientales, a leader in re-refining and the only producer of GII base oils (the main raw material for the production of lubricants) in Latin America. Using the lubricating oil used as raw material and high-tech processes, Lwart manufactures GII base oils with quality equal to or even superior to the first refining base oil, produced from petroleum.

The circular economy is guaranteed with the safe collection of used lubricating oil in more than 500 CNH brand dealerships throughout Brazil.

"This new line is the practical result of a solid CNH strategy, bringing to customers of our agricultural and construction machinery brands an initiative that combines quality, economy, innovation and sustainable technology. The result of this joint work benefits our entire chain and ensures end-to-end performance and safety", commented Fernando Gaya, responsible for CNH's Commercial and Parts Operations area for Latin America.

In addition to the reverse logistics of used lubricating oil, PETRONAS has implemented several initiatives focused on the circular economy. The company is a founding member of the Play Fair Institute. The program, present in more than 4,000 municipalities around Brazil, aims to collect and recycle used lubricant packaging. In 2023, the initiative disposed of more than 5.9 thousand tons of plastic materials in an ecological way, 95% of which went to recycling.

PETRONAS also focuses on waste management from its operation in Contagem (MG), where the company's plant in Brazil is located. "Being part of relevant programs, and having partners such as CNH, Lwart and the Play Clean Institute, is essential for us to achieve our sustainability goals. Such initiatives reaffirm our value proposition: to provide impactful solutions for our customers - in addition to contributing to a more sustainable future, promoting the improvement of society, through innovation and collaboration", added Eduardo de Silos Santos.

Read more here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/petronas-and-cnh-launch-new-line-of-lubricants-with-a-focus-on-the-cir-1051626

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.