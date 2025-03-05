Clariant presents Integrated Report 2024

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR





Clariant has released its Integrated Report 2024, which provides a comprehensive overview of both the company's financial performance and non-financial activities throughout the year

The report is available as concise PDF with new AI-powered chapter summaries

An enhanced 2024 reporting framework combines ESRS standards with existing GRI and Swiss regulations

The Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report 2024 to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 1 April 2025

MUTTENZ, MARCH 5, 2025



Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2024, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company's financial and non-financial business activities in 2024.



A new feature is short chapter summaries created by Clarita, Clariant's internal generative AI tool. You can access the PDF and a selection of highlights from the report with the following link: Integrated Report 2024

In 2024, Clariant transitioned to a more comprehensive sustainability reporting framework to better serve evolving regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations. In addition to the company's longstanding reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and adherence to the Swiss Code of Obligations, the 2024 report now includes additional disclosures relevant for the new European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

'Greater chemistry - between people and planet', Clariant's purpose, entails four dimensions: Customer focus, Innovative chemistry, Leading in sustainability, and People engagement. The Integrated Report demonstrates how we have structured our organization around customer needs, developed sustainable innovations, and embedded our core values throughout our company culture.

This year also marks the last year of Günter von Au as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as he will not stand for reelection. The Board of Directors proposes Ben van Beurden as his successor to the AGM on 1 April 2025. "We made substantial progress in advancing our strategic initiatives and I am pleased to be able to report on exciting achievements regarding our operational excellence, profitability, and innovations that underscore our commitment to sustainable value creation," said Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "From leveraging AI to enhance almost all areas of the business to increasing our scope 1, 2 and 3.1 emissions targets, from driving forward sustainability trends to collaborating with customers and partners on new product solutions: Clariant has demonstrated agility and innovation power. I leave the company poised for great things and look forward to watching its future successes."

At the upcoming AGM on 1 April 2025, the Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report 2024 to the shareholders. The agenda for the AGM 2025 will be published on 7 March 2025 and will be available with the following link: Annual General Meeting





CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS









Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com









Ellese Caruana

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

ellese.caruana@clariant.com









Luca Lavina

Phone +41 61 469 63 63

luca.lavina@clariant.com









Follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram . INVESTOR RELATIONS









Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com









Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 73

thijs.bouwens@clariant.com















































This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.









www.clariant.com









Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment