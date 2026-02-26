

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW), a speciality chemical company, on Thursday reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, mainly due to a non-cash cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) of CHF 230 million.



Income before taxes fell to CHF 46 million from CHF 370 million in the previous year, reflecting a surge in finance costs to CHF 334 million compared with CHF 99 million.



Operating income declined to CHF 362 million from CHF 440 million.



EBITDA declined 2% to CHF 643 million, while EBITDA before exceptional items increased 5% from the prior year to CHF 697 million.



The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of Clariant of CHF 75 million or CHF 0.23 per share, versus a profit of CHF 244 million or CHF 0.74 per share a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted net income of CHF189 million.



Sales declined 6% to CHF 3.915 billion from CHF 4.152 billion last year, while sales were flat in local currency terms.



The Board has recommended a regular distribution to shareholders of CHF 0.42 per share.



For fiscal 2026, Clariant expects sales in local currency to remain broadly flat.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News