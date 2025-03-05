BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries (EVK.DE) posted a fourth quarter net loss to shareholders of 152 million euros compared to a loss of 146 million euros, a year ago. Net loss per share was 0.32 euros compared to a loss of 0.31 euros. Adjusted net income was 74 million euros compared to a loss of 56 euros. Adjusted EPS was 0.16 euros compared to a loss of 0.12 euros. Sales were at 3.60 billion euros, flat with prior year.For fiscal 2025, the company expects: sales in between 15 billion euros and 17 billion euros, and adjusted net financial result around prior-year level.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX