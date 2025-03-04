NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common shares of Zomedica Corp. (the "Company") - ticker symbol ZOM - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's common shares will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the common shares.The Company has a right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the common shares by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common shares upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Zomedica Investor Relationsinvestors@zomedica.com1-734-369-2555, press #5 for Corporate and then #2 for Investor RelationsNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304209507/en/