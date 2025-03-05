CrowdStrike's stock plunged approximately 10 percent on Wednesday following its fourth-quarter earnings release, despite the cybersecurity specialist showing solid financial growth. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, representing a 25 percent year-over-year increase and exceeding analyst expectations of $1.03 billion. While CrowdStrike posted a surprising loss of $0.37 per share according to standard accounting principles, its adjusted earnings reached $1.03 per share. The firm's annual recurring revenue, a critical metric in subscription-based businesses, grew by 23 percent compared to the previous year. This sharp stock decline follows months of impressive rallying, suggesting some investors may be taking profits amid the recent volatility.

Cautious Outlook Unsettles Investors

The primary driver behind the negative market reaction appears to be CrowdStrike's conservative guidance for the upcoming periods. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company forecasts adjusted earnings between $0.64 and $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.10-1.11 billion, falling significantly below analysts' expectations of $0.96 per share. Similarly, full-year projections of $3.33-3.45 adjusted earnings per share trail market consensus of $3.53, creating uncertainty among investors despite the company's continued revenue expansion.

Ad

Fresh CrowdStrike information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated CrowdStrike analysis...