TOKYO, Mar 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), in collaboration with the Japan UAS Industrial Development Association (JUIDA), recently participated in Nankai Rescue 2024, a disaster response training exercise organized by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Middle Army, conducted in preparation for the occurrence of a major earthquake in the Nankai Trough.(1) Training exercises were conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) currently being developed by MHI's Commercial Aviation Systems segment, specifically a small single-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle (hereinafter "small-sized UAV") to assess the status of damage immediately following a disaster, and a medium-sized multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle (hereinafter "medium-sized UAV") to transport heavy cargo to disaster areas. In these drills, both the small and medium-sized UAVs were able to successfully achieve their intended objectives.The training exercise for the transport of heavy cargo to disaster areas using a medium-sized UAV demonstrated that it is possible to transport heavy relief supplies in strong winds, deliver the load to a place that is presumed to be an isolated area, and automatically lower the load using a winch. Specifically, 72 bottles of two-liter plastic bottles of drinking water (weighing 150 kg), provided by Kirin Beverage Co., Ltd. as relief supplies, were transported in strong winds with a maximum wind speed of just under 10 m/s, with the cargo held close to the UAV during takeoff and cruising to reduce wind resistance. For the unloading, while the UAV was in a hovering state, the cargo was lowered by rope with a winch, and disconnected after being placed on the ground. This was the first demonstration confirming that it is possible for a UAV to automatically unload heavy goods using a winch.(2)Training exercises were also conducted to assess the extent of damage immediately following a disaster using a small-sized UAV, demonstrating that it is possible to confirm the status of disaster victims and the damaged areas with the vehicle's onboard camera. The specifications of the drones used in these training exercises are listed below.MHI is leveraging the technologies it has cultivated through aircraft development and manufacturing to develop unmanned aerial vehicles that can be used for both civilian and defense purposes. The company will continue to conduct demonstration tests to improve safety and reliability, applying the knowledge gained to refine the specifications of UAVs. MHI is also pursuing expanded functionality, such as installing satellite communication equipment that enables communication in areas where mobile phones cannot be used, and extending the cruising range of medium-sized UAVs by developing hybrid types.Going forward, MHI aims to take advantage of the characteristics of the small-sized UAV that make it ideally suited for wide-area inspection, patrol, and monitoring missions to conduct wide-area and rapid surveys of damage in the early stages of disasters, and patrols of rivers and roads. In addition, MHI aims to use the medium-sized UAV to transport relief supplies to isolated areas, which is a challenge in the event of frequent disasters. It could also serve as an alternative to trucks and ships to enhance the efficiency of logistics on routes with low cargo volumes, such as remote islands and mountainous areas, and to transport materials for construction work in mountainous areas with limited road access, such as the construction and repair of transmission towers.MHI will continue to work to offer solutions to various challenges by using UAVs, and contribute to the realization of a safe, secure, and comfortable world.Specifications of the Medium-Sized UAV- Payload: 200kg- Cruising range: 15km (prototype), 200km (planned)- Dimensions: Overall length approx. 6m- Motive power: Battery typeHybrid type (power generated by engine) under development- Ease of transport: Can be transported by truck to takeoff/landing points- Additional equipment for demonstration testing:Specifications of the Small-Sized UAV- Single-rotor type that takes wind resistance (wind speed 20 m/s) into consideration- Dimensions: Approx. 2 m x 0.5 m x 0.9 m (length x width x height)- Flight duration: Up to 2 hours- Air speed: Cruising speed of 80 km/h (maximum 130 km/h)- Payload: 7kg (including fuel)- On-board visible light camera- Motive power: Driven by a gasoline engine(An electric motor type was used during this training because of the short flight distance, so the specifications vary slightly from the above.)(1) Nankai Rescue 2024 is a disaster response training exercise conducted in preparation for the occurrence of a major earthquake in the Nankai Trough. Held from January 13-17, 2025, in the Kinki, Tokai, Chugoku, and Shikoku region, it was one of the largest disaster response drills ever conducted, involving approximately 11,300 members of Japan's Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces (GSDF, JMSDF, and JASDF), 32 aircraft, 7 naval vessels, and numerous local governments and private companies, as well as about 210 members of the U.S. Forces in Japan. Various drills using UAVs were held on Awaji Island on January 15.(2) Source: MHI Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.